Euro Plant Biotech 2019

Conference Series Ltd conferences, “International Conference on Plant Physiology and Biotechnology” during May 13-14, 2019 in Nice, France

This conference aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, specialists and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Plant Physiology and Biotechnology. It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss trends, the most recent innovations, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Plant Science, Plant Physiology and Biotechnology.