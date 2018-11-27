How AR applications will change your business

With the advent of augmented reality (augmented reality, AR), companies have discovered new ways to convey the value of the product to their potential consumers. Augmented reality in advertising and marketing will entice customers into the exciting world, fill the flat surfaces of leaflets and billboards with interactive content, draw them into interaction with the brand and allow to make the service even more convenient. Despite the limitations of technology, some ideas are already amazing. Patience, and you all see for yourself!

Rebuild your brand with Augmented Reality (augmented reality, AR), virtual reality (VR) applications to create breathtaking marketing campaigns for your business. This will allow you to establish an interactive relationship with your customers and offer them a lively user experience.

More here