NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Market Overview

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Size:

The global NGOs and charitable organizations market was valued at $747.3 billion in 2017. North America was the largest geographic region accounting for $477.38 billion or 63.88% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $408.18 billion or 54.62% of the global NGOs and charitable organizations market.

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Overview:

Crowdfunding is rapidly becoming one of the most popular modes for individuals and organizations to raise money for a cause, project, or event. It is a process of raising capital through a large number of independent investors primarily via crowdfunding platforms and social networking websites. Crowdfunding includes funds raised through donation websites, online charity auctions, and giving by text. According to Massolution crowdfunding report 2015, the global crowdfunding industry expanded by 167%, from $6.1 billion in 2013 to $16.2 billion in 2014 in terms of funds raised. The industry more than doubled in 2015, reaching $34.4 billion. Crowdrise, Razoo, Causevox and Fundly are some of the prominent crowdfunding organizations.

NGOs and charitable organizations are mainly not-for profit organizations involved in supporting a wide range of health, educational, scientific, and cultural and other social welfare activities. They include grant-making foundations, voluntary health organizations, other grant making organizations, human rights organizations, environment, conservation and wildlife organizations, and other social advocacy organizations.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant Nitin Gianchandani, the demand for hybrid association membership model is rapidly increasing owing to convenience and options it offers its members. A hybrid membership model offers a portfolio of membership options for an association, allowing consumers to choose an appropriate package depending on their needs and budget. It also enables better engagement of association members as compared to traditional membership models and helps in improving the overall size and revenue of the association. Major organizations offering hybrid membership model include Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL), AIA Group, and Endocrine Society.

Wikimedia was the biggest player in the NGOs and charitable organizations market. Wikimedia’s strategy focuses on expanding to other projects, including the commons projects Wikimedia Commons and Wikidata, and volunteer software developers contributing to MediaWiki.

The NGOs And Charitable Organizations market is segmented into Trust And Foundations; Voluntary Health Organizations; Human Rights Organizations; Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations; and Others.

