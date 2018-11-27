ProspectSoft CEO Andrew Ardron Announced As Winner Of The Finance Monthly CEO Awards 2018

CEO of ProspectSoft, Andrew Ardron, has been announced as one of the winners of the Finance Monthly CEO Awards for 2018.

Every year the Finance Monthly CEO Awards celebrate the success, innovation, and strategic vision of CEOs across a wide variety of sectors and industries globally.

Finance Monthly’s research department identifies some of the most hard-working, ambitious and forward-thinking CEOs in the corporate world today. The final result is a special awards publication detailing CEOs who have been instrumental in achieving their company’s desired aims and driving their businesses forward.

ProspectSoft has been repeatedly recognised as an award-winning employer. The company’s placement programme has been winning national awards since they began in 2010.

ProspectSoft was also delighted to be shortlisted as one of the “Top 50 Best Companies to Watch in 2018” in The Silicon Review Magazine.

Andrew Ardron founded ProspectSoft in 2000 after time spent as an officer in the Royal Marines. The company is a UK Customer Relationship Management and eCommerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business and has more than 5,000 users in the UK and worldwide.

The company’s Prospect 365 service is designed especially for businesses selling physical products from stock B2B. It is called the “Stock-Aware CRM” because it can integrate with almost any ERP/accounting system and inventory management system including Sage50, Xero, Unleashed, Pegasus Opera, Exchequer, and more.

In the majority of businesses essential customer information such as credit limits, purchase history, pricing, preferences, service requirements, complaints, and a lot more, is hidden away in the company’s accounts system, and being able to access this information and make it available to the rest of the business – especially the sales team – can have a profound effect on the increase of overall sales, profit margins, and end-of-the-year balance sheet. The sales teams, too, immediately become “Stock-Aware” and can use the information to adapt and harmonise their approach to both existing customers and new prospects.

With Prospect 365 the company’s customers get instant access to vital information including manufacturing CRM and distribution CRM, and ProspectSoft is so confident about its’ software that every prospective customer is offered to a free trial so that they can see for themselves just what all the benefits are. The Prospect 365 platform was shortlisted as a finalist in the 2017 UK Cloud Awards and is also a finalist in the National Technology Awards 2018, among other awards.