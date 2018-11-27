Remax Offers Workplace Efficiency Solutions with the Movidor EX35 Rapid Roll Door

Remax, a doorway and barrier provider, offers the Movidor EX35 Rapid Roll Door. The Movidor EX35 is the latest innovation in access doors, helping improve the efficiency of workplaces with its high-speed operation technology.

[NATHALIA, 27/11/2018] – Doorway and barrier specialists Remax offer the Movidor EX35 Rapid Roll Door, a high-speed and high-traffic internal door system for use in the workplace. The Movidor EX35 is part of the Remax range of products that includes roller shutter doors, partitions, bollards and other managed access solutions. The products are manufactured in Australia and require minimal maintenance once installed.

Efficient Workplaces and Internal Doorways

The Movidor EX35 increases the efficiency of work sites by facilitating pedestrian traffic and maintaining safe doorway zones. It utilises a streamlined design with rollerpanels opening and closing using sensors, taking up minimal space and allowing clients to maximise their work area. It has cross-linked integrated light curtain safety features to help create a work area that is both safe and efficient for staff. Most importantly, it enhances the flow of traffic with its operating speed of 3.0m/sec.

Accessibility and Innovation—the Remax Brand

Remax offers access doors that enhance accessibility in the workplace. Their products include doors for larger operations like the Movidor Bugstop Mesh Rapid Roller Doors and the Movidor High-Speed Flexible Roll Doors. Remax products are capable of handling high-traffic environments with relative ease, providing innovative solutions for clients looking to streamline and ensure optimised performance of company operations.

About Remax

Remax provides a wide range of doors and barriers for clients looking to secure their building spaces. They offer a wide range of access solutions, including rapid, swing, roller shutter, sectional and insulated doors, partitions and other barrier equipment. They address the needs of businesses in different sectors such as manufacturing, logistics and warehousing. They are committed to offering high quality and increasingly durable products that enhance the safety and accessibility of building spaces of their client.

