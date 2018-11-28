We are organizing and producing high-quality Nursing & healthcare conferences and exhibitions with a special attention in a clinical audience. Our conferences widely support knowledge sharing, professional development and take a practical approach to knowledge through case study based best practice. We are pleased to announce you that we are organizing ” 26th Global Conference on Nursing, Primary Healthcare & Pain Management”, on March 27-28, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands which includes prompt keynote presentations, oral talks, poster presentations, sponsors, and exhibitions.

Click on the below link for more details:

http://globalnursingcongress.alliedacademies.com/

Thank you

Angelica Kenova|Program manager

Allied Academies.