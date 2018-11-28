Get Round the Clock Remote Infrastructure Management Services at Cogniter

We believe that a scalable network infrastructure can drive the speed and efficiency of solution delivery, in addition to improving the overall business performance as it can accommodate increasing data, computer hardware and networks with minimal network degradation.

Our IT Remote Infrastructure Management service enable organizations to remotely manage and monitor their IT infrastructure, including servers, operating systems, network devices, databases, and applications.

We have delivered support services round-the-clock and also worked on projects like migrations, new setups, transition and transformation. Our client support model, top-notch quality and security frameworks serve our clients effectively and enable us to take proactive measures to support and benefit the client.

RIM Services Our Company Offer

• Windows Administration (2003, 2008, XP, Vista, Windows 7, 8 and 10)

• Installation and Configuration of Linux OS

• IIS 6 and IIS 7, IIS 8, IIS 8.5, IIS 10, AWS Web Hosting, Managed AWS

• Apache Web server

• File server, Print Server and FTP Server

• Configuration and Installation of XAMPP server with Active Perl

• Installation and Configuration of Apache Tomcat server with Java JDK and JRE

• Configuration and Installation of Subversion (SVN) server

• Ticketing system with Email support

• Bug Tracking System (Bugzilla)

• Management and Configuration of Virtual Servers and more!

Contact us to learn more by sending an email at info@cogniter.com!

About Cogniter Technologies

Cogniter is an ISO certified company comprising a multinational team of designers, developers, and digital marketers. We have been in the business since 2003 and we are confident that our team of 100+ professionals working in the United States, India, Canada, and Panama has the skills your business needs to grow.

We have been providing remote infrastructure management services to clients in various industry verticals, like online facility booking, banking, flight booking, medical services etc. Many of our teams are Microsoft and Cisco Certified with total experience of over 20 years in our midst.

Let us manage your IT infrastructure remotely. To hire our Remote Infrastructure Management Services. Get in touch with us by contacting us online or email us at info@cogniter.com.