Global Compression Garments and Stockings Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2018-2024

“The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Compression Garments and Stockings Market [by product type (compression garments and compression stockings), application (varicose vein, wound care, burns, and oncology), end use (hospitals, pharmaceuticals shops, clinics, online sales and other healthcare facilities)] over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Compression Garments and Stockings Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Compression Garments and Stockings.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the Compression Garments and Stockings Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Compression Garments and Stockings Market are 3M Company, Medtronic PLC, Bio Compression Systems, Inc., BSN Medical, Medi GmbH & Co. Kg, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith & Nephew PLC. , Cardinal Health, Inc., Sigvaris and Sanyleg S.R.L.”

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1521

North America to influence the Global Compression garments and stocking Market

Global Compression garments and stocking market was dominated by the North America region over the historic period of 2016. Some factors, which are helping to drive the North American compression garments and stocking market are the presence of a large number of lifestyle users and extensive popularity of athletics and other sports among people. Women generate significant revenue in the shapewear segment in North America, whereas men are prominent consumers of compression wear market.

Increase in Demand from Geriatric Population

The global geriatric population is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate. A rise in demand from the elderly population has been observed owing to usage of compression garments for the treatment of oedema, phlebitis and thrombosis which occur in old age. Thus, the demand for compression wear generated from the geriatric population is expected to grow at a fast rate, creating huge opportunities for this segment in the coming years.

Changes in Lifestyles

Growing awareness for fitness is higher in urban areas due to several reasons such as personal, professional etc. are helping to grow the market at the unprecedented rate. A global rise in fitness consciousness and an increasing participation in sports activities are largely contributing to the growth of this market. Rising disposable income would continue to improve the standard of living of individuals. Lifestyle users would continue to incorporate physical exercise into their daily fitness routine. Furthermore, the growing trend of gym wear would also foster market growth.

Recent Developments:-

VGM Launched Compression Fulfillment Service in May 2018

VGM Fulfillment, a division of VGM Group, Inc., launched its new compression stocking resupply program. Through this launch, company is expanding its offering of services outside of CPAP fulfillment to include compression stocking fulfillment. This new service provide the opportunity for seamless delivery or resupply of compression stockings directly to patients or to a provider’s store.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Company Mentioned in this Premium Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-compression-garments-and-stockings-market

SIGVARIS Launched Three Inelastic Compression Products in February 2018,

SIGVARIS launched three new products to its inelastic compression line–COOLFLEX™ NF, COMPREFLEX® REDUCE and COMPREFLEX ARM. The COOLFLEX NF is the first product of its kind, intended for venous disease and lymphedema. The COMPREFLEX REDUCE uses six simple steps, making it the easiest cut-to-fit inelastic product for decongestive therapy in place of bandages for the foot, lower leg, knee and upper leg as needed. The COMPREFLEX ARM is an inelastic arm wrap featuring a new 90° Flexi-Zone™ technology, providing patients with an increased range of motion and improving their quality of life.

EC3D Sports launched a new line of compression clothing infused with natural ingredients to relieve chronic pain in September 2017

EC3D Sports launched its new line of medically-infused compression garments that promoted muscle recovery with Dermotex technology. The ingredients contained in the garments are known for their curative effects for inflammation and pain. The benefits offered by these new compression garments play a major role in recovery for anyone who suffers from chronic pain or arthritic injuries.

Medi launched two-tone compression garments in August 2017

Medi, one of the leading manufacturers of medical devices, launched new two-tone compression stockings for the treatment of oedema. The company launched its three fashion elements for mediven 550 flat knit leg garments and toe caps in the UK. The new colours and patterns offer patients with oedema nine possible combinations.

Amerx Launched New EXTREMIT-EASE™ Compression Garment in May 2017

AMERX Health Care, launched EXTREMIT-EASE™ in the symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference. EXTREMIT-EASE™ offers 30-50mmHg of compression with the combined benefits of short- and long-stretch compression.