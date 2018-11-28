Global Maltodextrin Industry Trends, Perfect Study (2019-2024)

Maltodextrin is a white powder which is extracted from natural sources including rice, corn, starch, potato, and wheat. It is a polysaccharide which is used as a food additive. It is produced from the partial hydrolysis of starch.

Axiom MRC added an, “Maltodextrin Market Report, By Type, Application, End User and Geography- Global Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast up to 2024”

Maltodextrin has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a safe food additive.

The consumption of maltodextrin as a food additive is largely governed by changing trends in the genetically modified food products.

The global maltodextrin market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of between 4.9% to 5.9% from 2019 to 2024.

The key factor driving growth of global maltodextrin market is the rising demand for healthy food products that contain maltodextrin.

high demand from industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals also adds to the overall growth of the maltodextrin market.

Maltodextrin Market Segmentation:

By Type:

MD10

MD15, and

MD20.

By Application:

Binders

Sweetener

Encapsulation, and

Others

By End User:

Food & beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Paper

Animal Feed

Cosmetics, and others.

Maltodextrin Market by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America, and

Middle East & Africa

Maltodextrin Market Players:

Some of the key manufacturers of maltodextrin vaccine in the global market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, Penford Corporation, Tate & Lyle Plc, Cargill Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Tereos Syral, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Agrana Grou, Matsutani, Nowamyl, SSFI-AAA, Radha Govind, and Henan Feitian Agricultural Development Co., Ltd. among others.

