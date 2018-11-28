Huawei launches Mate 20 Pro with exiting bundles offers for early bird customers

Huawei Consumer Business Group India today announced an exciting bundle offer along with Sennheiser. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available as part of a bundle along with the Sennheiser PXC 550* for a special cost of INR 71,990, for early bird customers, which is only INR 2000 more than the actual price of the device.

The device is available online exclusively on Amazon starting Midnight on December 3,2018 for Prime Members and Midnight on December 4, 2018 at INR 69,990 for regular customers.

“India plays a key role in shaping Huawei’s global strategy and is a significant part of its innovation story. India R&D is the second largest R&D facility for Huawei. Several capabilities like Kirin 980 and EMUI 9.0 have been contributed by the Indian R&D engineers and a lot of features in our latest device Huawei Mate 20 Pro have been customised keeping the requirements of the Indian customers”, said Mr. Wally Yang, Senior Product Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Reinforcing its commitment to the market, Huawei will also kick-start its offline presence with Croma for the Mate 20 Pro to offer its consumers an unparalleled experience. The Mate 20 pro will be available across Croma stores in key metro cities starting December 10, 2018. Huawei will provide its customers with many exciting offers as part of its offline retail strategy starting with a bundled offer price of INR 71,990 for early bird customers in which customers will get the Mate 20 Pro along with the latest Sennheiser PXC 550*.

Additionally, post-paid users will get 20% bill rental discount per month for 12 months on Red/Nirvana Post-paid rental plans of Rs.499 and above. A special offer is also applicable exclusively for Vodafone Idea limited customers whereby they can avail 1.1 GB data per day for 12 recharges /months for recharges worth INR 199.

* Sennheiser PXC 550 is individually available for INR 29,990