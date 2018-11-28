LambdaTest Rolls Out Exclusive Pricing for Startups

LambdaTest new pricing for startups will help them Deliver Pixel-Perfect Experience to their users

SAN FRANCISCO, November 19, 2018 — LambdaTest today rolled out an aggressive pricing plan for startups in order to help them make their web applications pixel perfect for an unmatched customer experience. This exclusive pricing is aimed to fuel its growth in FY 2018-19.

For any startup, website becomes the most important source to generate buzz, drive traffic and produce sales. Majority of users tend to move out of a website if it does not support their device properly, this results in loss of customers, money and goodwill.

“Being a startup we understand that an idea remains an idea if it is not communicated to the world and websites are the best way to do so. Startups in their budding stage are always short on funds and ignore the most important aspect of cross browser testing of their website which may result is loss of customers. Keeping the same in mind we came up with this idea of helping startups making their website pixel without making a hole in their pocket.” Said Asad Khan, Founder & CEO LambdaTest.

Eligibility Criteria for Startups:

• URL – https://www.lambdatest.com/for-startups

• Early Stage – Funding up to $1M, Less than 3 years Old

• Team Size – Less than 30 People

• Monthly Recurring Revenue – Less than $10K

• New Customer – Not a LambdaTest Existing Customer

Recent Updates:

LambdaTest has recently rolled out its integration with Paymo project management app, the company also launched its WordPress plugin that helps in taking full page screenshots of post and pages across different desktop and mobile browsers right from WordPress admin panels.

Pricing & Availability:

LambdaTest offers a try before buy offer where all its features are offered free of cost to all for sixty minutes divided in 10 minutes session per login. User can also avail uninterrupted services at as low as $15 per month on a subscription basis.

For more Information contact:

Asad Khan

Founder & CEO LambdaTest

ceo@lambdatest.com

www.lambdatest.com