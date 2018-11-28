PCB & PCBA Market Driver, Trends, Applications & Business Strategy Forecast 2018-2025

28th Nov 2018 – Global PCB & PCBA Market is segmented on the basis of substrate type, product type, materials type, application, and geography. PCB stands for printed circuit board and PCBA for printed circuit board assembly. A printed circuit board (PCB) is used to mechanically support and electrically connect electronic components using pads, conductive tracks, and the other features etching from copper sheets being laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. Components such as capacitors, resistors or active devices are normally soldered on the PCB. There are several types of PCBs such as single sided, double sided, or multilayer PCB.

In assembly the bare board is populated with electronic components to form a functional printed circuit assembly (PCB) termed as a printed circuit board assembly (PCBA). PCBA is the board obtained after all printing solder paste on the PCB and then mounting different components such as integrated circuits (ICs), resistors, capacitors, and the other components like transformers depending on the application and desired characteristics of the board. Printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) normally undergoes reflow furnace heating to establish a mechanical connection between the components and the PCB. One thing is noted that assembling a circuit board is different from manufacturing a circuit board. Manufacturing printed circuit boards (PCB) includes different processes such as PCB designing and creating PCB prototype.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pcb-and-pcba-market/request-sample

Once a PCB (printed circuit board) is ready, electronic components require to be soldered onto it before it is used in some electronic equipment or gadget. This assembly of electronic components depends on type of electronic components, type of circuit board, and purpose of the circuit board. The major drivers of the PCB & PCBA market are raising demand for 3C applications such as computer/ peripheral, communication and consumer electronics, advancement in smart phones, laptops, touchscreen tablets, and growing demand for consumer electronics. Based on substrate type, PCB & PCBA market is segmented into standard multilayer, rigid 1-2sided, HDI/ Microvia/ Build-up, IC substrate, flexible circuits, and rigid flex and so on. Based on product types, PCB & PCBA market is segmented into paper, CEM, FR-4, polyimide and so on.

Based on material type, PCB & PCBA market is segmented into glass fabric, kraft paper, epoxy resin, phenolic resin and so on. Based on application, PCB & PCBA market is segmented into computer, consumer electronics, and communications, automotive, industrial /medical, military/aerospace, and so on. Based on geography, PCB & PCBA market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America. Key players operating in the PCB & PCBA market are Nippon Mektron, ZDT, Tripod, TTM, SEI, Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group, Ibiden, Viasystems (TTM), Nanya PCB, CMK Corporation, Daeduck Group, HannStar Board (GBM), Shinko Electric Ind, Compeq, AT&S, Kingboard, Ellington, Junda Electronic, CCTC, Aoshikang, Redboard, Wuzhu Group, Kinwong and Shennan Circuits.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pcb-and-pcba-market

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of PCB & PCBA in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global PCB & PCBA market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

HannStar Board (GBM)

Viasystems

Nanya PCB

CMK Corporation

Shinko Electric Ind

Compeq

AT&S

Kingboard

Ellington

Junda Electronic

CCTC

Redboard

Wuzhu Group

Kinwong

Aoshikang

Shennan Circuits

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

Visit Blog: https://trendingmarketnews.wordpress.com/