Streamline Your Construction Project with A-Line Construction’s Full Design and Build Packages

[NEW ZEALAND, 28/11/2018] – A-Line Construction, a design and construction company that caters to different sectors in the Northland region and Auckland, provides design-and-build services for clients looking to streamline their construction projects. Their design-and-build packages comprise of comprehensive client services, from the initial planning and design all the way to execution and project turnover.

Construction Services for Innovative and Effective Construction

A-Line specialises in educational, commercial and medical building projects. They have a long track record of successful and innovative projects in these sectors. Their design-and-build service integrates field experts in all phases of the construction, ensuring a facility that can effectively address the needs of the clients.

Educational Facilities

A-Line Construction aims to build schools and care centres that are conducive to learning, and suit a variety of pedagogical requirements. Their projects integrate science laboratories, auditoriums and dance theatres that can match the speciality of the facilities. They integrate state-of-the-art equipment with the design of the building as per the client’s preferences.

Commercial Facilities

A-Line Construction creates commercial spaces like showrooms, manufacturing plants, warehouses, retail complexes and other office facilities. Their expertise in different construction projects allows them to adapt to a variety of client needs, helping them provide offices that can spark productivity and encourage the well-being of residents.

Medical Facilities

Healthcare facilities are part of A-Line Construction’s specialities, especially in building care centres, rest homes and hospitals. They consult medical experts when integrating modern medical technology into the building projects.

About A-Line Construction

A-Line Construction offers complete construction services for the education, healthcare and commercial industries. For over 25 years, they have provided extensive construction solutions for clients in projects such as hospitals, schools, offices and other similar building initiatives. They offer design-and-build services to their clients, providing a convenient and cost-effective construction service. A-Line Construction completes projects in Auckland and the Northland region.

