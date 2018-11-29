Adopt Zoned Steam And Air Conditioning Systems To Save Energy!

The steam and air-conditioning supply companies are adopting zoned steam and air conditioning systems for their reliable efficiency and low energy consumption. The zoned steam and air conditioning systems heat or cool specific areas by controlling zone halves or zone dampers attached inside the vents or ductwork. The zoned steam and air conditioning system consumes less energy to reach the selected temperature. The sophisticated zone steam and air condition system can be installed in a traditional system to meet the user’s specific needs. According to HVAC.com, these traditional zoning methods can save the user up to 30% on annual energy usage.

The steam and air-conditioning supply market comprises businesses that supply district energy for heating and cooling. Steam is generated using a variety of equipment such direct heating units, boilers, kilns, furnaces and electro-technologies. The generated steam is monitored for temperature, pressure, mass flow, valve position and BTU value, and then distributed to households or industries through pipelines.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE STEAM & AIR-CONDITIONING SUPPLY GLOBAL MARKET AT $112 BIILLION IN 2017

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global steam & air-conditioning supply market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, companies are adopting zoned steam and air conditioning systems for their reliable efficiency and low energy consumption. The zoned steam and air conditioning systems heat or cool specific areas by controlling zone halves or zone dampers attached inside the vents or duct work. They consume less energy to reach the selected temperature.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for over one-fifth of the global steam & air-conditioning supply market.

Carrier Corporation was the largest player in the steam & air-conditioning supply market, with revenues of $13 billion in 2016. Carrier Corporation’s strategy aims at focusing more on the core technologies like compression, electronics and controls, refrigerants (particularly non-ozone-depleting alternatives), air management, heat transfer, and indoor air quality.

