Blood Bank Reagent Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Growing need of blood on the daily basis in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and several multispecialty centers increases the demand for blood bank reagents in blood banks in order to maintain the keep up the supply of blood. Reagents are crucial testing reagents used by several hospitals and blood banks to determine and identify the antibody type in the donors and patient’s blood, thus ensuring the blood transfusion to be safe and effective. During every blood transfusion, patients’ blood is tested with the donor’s reagents in order to identify the harmful antibodies thus, decreasing the risk of any potential infection. Antibodies are blood proteins produced by the plasma cells to protect the body against several infections. Routinely performed blood banking procedures includes several reagents used for blood groping, antibody screening and cross matching/compatibility testing. Blood groping reagents are intended for determining the ABO blood group and Rh type from the donor’s blood. Blood groping reagents are made from the antibodies derived from the in-vitro cultures of hybridomas of murine and human origin and include, antigens against blood group A, B, A & B, D, Anti-C, Anti-c, Anti-E, Anti-e, and Anti-K for ABO typing. Anti-D is the most important Rh reagent for Rh typing. Antibody screening reagents are used for identification of antibodies with specificity of red blood cells (RBC) antigens. Antibody screening reagents are used to test donor plasma cells in order to make sure than no unexpected antibodies are transfused in to the patient’s body thus allowing detection of unexpected antibodies particularly alloantibodies in the RBC’s. Antibodies including, Duffy, Kell, Kidd, MNS, P, and certain Rh types that are considered clinically significant. Cross matching reagents are used to ensure whether the blood can be transfused in the recipient’s body prior to the blood transfusion procedure.

The market for blood bank reagents is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period. The antibody screening testing is essential as it prevents hemolytic transfusion reactions from occurring.

Blood Bank Reagent Market: Drivers & Restraints

Blood bank reagents market is expected to witness higher demand over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of various diseases and expanded need of blood during several surgical procedures. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives regarding the necessity of donation of blood and other tissues and organs through education, safety of blood transfusion and several blood donation campaigns are pushing more number of blood donors in blood bank. This is expected to positively affect the market growth of blood bank regents market over the forecast period. Screening of donor’s blood during the blood transfusion is mandatory in order to avoid severe transfusion reaction if large amount of whole blood is transfused into the recipient’s body. However, lack of awareness and lack of skilled and trained professionals can lead to misleading transfusion thus, leading to declining sales of blood bank reagents market globally.

Blood Bank Reagent Market: Segmentation

Blood bank reagent market is segmented by test type, reagents and geography:

By Test Type

ABO Typing

Antibody Screening

Cross Matching Test

By Reagents

Anti-Sera Reagents

Reagent Red Blood Cells

Anti-Human Globulin

Blood Bank Saline

Blood Bank Reagent Market: Overview

Blood group typing reagents are essential tools for diagnostic laboratories specialized in blood group serology. Increasing number of blood transfusion procedures globally is expected to create higher demand for blood bank reagents in the coming years. This is attributed to large demand of blood from the hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and several other healthcare facilities. Blood bank reagents are important to ensure whether donor’s blood can be transfused to the recipient. In addition, expanded use of blood bank reagents for research purpose is further expected to fuel the market of blood bank reagents over the forecast period.

Blood Bank Reagent Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of region presence, Blood Bank Reagent market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia pacific excluding japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Continuous rise in the demand for blood and high rates of blood donation procedures are expected to fuel the market growth of blood bank regents market in North America. Also, large number of blood banks in the region as compared to other regions is further expected to result in escalating revenues in the region. Several promotional blood donation campaigns and large volume of blood donors and set up of guidelines for reagent manufacturers in several North American, European countries is expected to fuel the market growth of blood bank reagents in the near future.

Blood Bank Reagent Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the Blood Bank Reagent market are, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Quotient, Ltd. Lorne Laboratories Limited, Immucor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and bioMérieux, Inc. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.