Global Cosmetics Market Analysis & Industry Forecast 2017-2025

According to Goldstein Research, global cosmetics industry is anticipated to grow at 3.90% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2025, to reach a market size of USD 430.0 Billion by 2025. The factors such as high personal disposable income, R&D of products, technology integration in the cosmetic products & penetration of online retailing tends to drive the growth of the market.

In terms of geography, global cosmetics market is expanding due to the hiking growth in developing regions such as Saudi Arabia cosmetics market, Middle East cosmetics market & UAE cosmetics market. Moreover, the cosmetics market is witnessing trend of luxury cosmetics in these regions. Middle East luxury cosmetics market has huge share in the global premium cosmetics market in 2017.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Global Cosmetics Industry can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type

 Fragrances

 Skin Care Products

 Color Cosmetics

 Hair Care Products

 Hygiene Products

By Pricing

 Low and Medium Priced

 Premium Priced

By Distribution Channel

 Online

 Offline

By Region

 North America Cosmetics Industry Analysis, 2017-2025

 Europe Cosmetics Industry Analysis, 2017-2025

 Middle East And Africa Cosmetics Industry Analysis, 2017-2025

 Latin America Cosmetics Industry Analysis, 2017-2025

 Asia Pacific Cosmetics Industry Analysis, 2017-2025

“Global Cosmetics Industry Outlook 2025” includes comprehensive overview of the global cosmetics industry. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product type, pricing, distribution channel and geography.

The Global Cosmetics Industry Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities and investments. The comprehensive analysis of cosmetics industry report is drafted as per the clients to help them in assessing their business strategies in the competitive environment.

Coach, LVMH, Puig, Shiseido, the Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, L’Oréal, Coty, Revlon, Avon Products, Inc., Hermès, Oriflame, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, GIVI Holding S.p.A., Christian Louboutin S.A., Bottega Veneta, Balmain, Azzaro, Carolina Herrera, Groupe Clarins SA, etc.

Further, Global Cosmetics Industry Report encompasses the key factors driving the growth of market, opportunities in the market and the factors posing threats & challenges to the market. The cosmetics industry outlook also comprises the market dynamics, risk analysis, SWOT analysis, USP analysis, BPS Analysis & market attractiveness. Report further also includes the expert analysis and remarks showcasing the complete overview of the market based on intensive analysis of political, economic, social, technological, environmental & legal factors of each region in the market.

Industry Analysis On the basis of region:

Middle East Cosmetics Market

Cosmetic product market growth is majorly driven by young and aspirational population who want to invest in grooming, getting attractive appearance and maintaining their health in the process. Middle East cosmetics market to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market

As the region is highly conscious about the ingredients of the products, there is as significant demand for ethical and natural cosmetic products. Saudi Arabia cosmetics market to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2017-2025. Moreover, the market is projected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2025 owing to growing market for natural products, personalized products and services.

UAE Cosmetics Market

The UAE is one of the largest cosmetic products market in the Middle East not only owing to its big population and tourism, but also to its approach of becoming a local hub for the beauty and skin care industry. UAE cosmetics market to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2017-2025. Moreover, the market is projected to reach USD 4.1 Billion by 2025.

China Cosmetics Industry

In present scenario consumers in China tends to get less influenced by the media advertisement & prefer to gather information of a product through various sources. China cosmetics market, it is anticipated that by 2025 the market will be valued at nearly at USD 50.4 billion by 2025, expected to be growing at a CAGR of 4.10 % during the forecast period.

Industry Analysis on the basis of products:

Skincare Products Market

The demand of these skincare products is growing among the younger consumers than the older ones. Skincare products market size is set to reach USD 189.82 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.90% over the forecast period. Skincare products requests have increased by 69.0% from 2016 to 2024.

Hair Color Market

Hair coloring is a fashionable trend inclined towards making a style statement. Increasing ageing population is driving the demand to cover grey hair which is significantly boosting the demand of hair color market across the globe. The global hair color market valued USD 18.59 billion in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.56 % over the forecast period 2016-2024.

Halal Cosmetics Market

Growing Muslim population and rising adoption of modern lifestyle by the Muslim community are the major factors driving the growth of global halal cosmetics market. Global halal cosmetics market accounted for USD 12.6 Billion in 2015 and the market is expected to reach USD 21.4 Billion by the end of 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.

Beauty Supplements Market

Beauty supplements are rich in vitamins, minerals and bioactive ingredients, which enhance the external outlook and appearance. Beauty supplement market is one of the major segments of health and dietary supplement which is majorly driven by the rising beauty and health concerns among consumers globally. Beauty supplements market accounted for USD 3.5 Billion in 2016 and the market is expected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by the end of 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.6% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.

Global Dead Sea mud cosmetic market

Dead Sea mud is rich in minerals like magnesium, Calcium and Potassium, among others. Dead Sea mud based cosmetics provide several benefits like relief from arthritis and rheumatism related pains, muscle relaxation, improved blood circulation and inner tranquility. Dead Sea mud cosmetics market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 3.2 Billion by the end of 2024.