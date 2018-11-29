Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Research Report with Latest Technical Details, Size, Share and Forecast till 2023

A new market research report titled “Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Research, By Product Type (White, Grey, Black), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023“, has been added to the wide online database overseen by TechSci Research. The study talks about the prime market growth factors alongside future projections that would affect the Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market amid the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. The concerned study is broken-down in various market factors including top players, demand & production stats, challenges, and opportunities with the end goal to edify the readers about the real scenario in the Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market.

The Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market is projected to cross USD 20 billion, growing at a CAGR of over 5%. The market is growing owing to increasing demand of EPS mainly in the building & construction and packaging applications. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into White, Grey, Black.

Based on End-use Industry, the market is segmented into Building & Construction, Packaging and Others. Among the segments, grey EPS segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the EPS market. Geographically, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe.

Notably, Asia Pacific has emerged as the chief consumer and producer of EPS owing to the increasing demand from the domestic front and increasing disposable income. The demand in the Asia Pacific region will further increase in the next five years due to numerous on-going and upcoming building & construction projects in the developing countries.

Some of the leading players in the Global Expanded Polystyrene Market are Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd., Synthos S.A., BASF SE, Total S.A., Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH, The Ravago Group, Versalis S.P.A., Nova Chemicals Corporation, Flint Hills Resources, LLC, Kaneka Corporation.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research to study Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analysed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturers across the globe.

