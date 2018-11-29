Global Sodium Silicate Market Size, Share, Pricing, Revenue and Forecast Report by TechSci Research, 2018-23

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Sodium Silicate Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 5 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Sodium Silicate Market in terms of revenue.

Global Sodium Silicate market is projected to reach USD 11 Billion by 2022, growing at the CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for detergents and increasing need for precipitated silica from the tire and rubber industry. Based on the state, the Global Sodium Silicate market has been segmented into Solid Sodium Silicate and Liquid Sodium Silicate. Solid Sodium Silicate is expected to occupy the lion share during the forecast period due to its easy and low-cost transportation and storage. Based on the application, the Global Sodium Silicate market is categorised into Detergents, Precipitated Silica, Construction, Pulp & Paper, Water Treatment, Metal Casting, Food Preservation and Others. Detergent segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period due the rising need for Sodium Silicate in the manufacturing of detergents. Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, due to elevating demand for sodium silicate from the detergent manufacturers. In Asia Pacific, China, India and japan are contributing to the growth of the market.

Some of the leading players in the Global Sodium Silicate Market are PQ Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, Nippon Chemical Industrial, BASF, Kiran Global Chem Limited, Sinchem Silica Gel, Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry, IQE Group and CIECH.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research to study Global Sodium Silicate market. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analysed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration solution providers across the globe.

