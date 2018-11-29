Global Steel Pipes Market Outlook & Industry Analysis

According to Goldstein Research, Countries such as China, U.S.A., India, and Japan are involved in heavy construction activities requiring large amount of steel. In 2016, China witnessed a growth in domestic steel consumption by 1.8% over the previous year. And Russia saw an up surge in steel production by 0.3% in 2016 reaching to 69.6 million tons. Global steel pipes market report also includes product development, marketing and investment strategies adopted by major market players in order to expand their business across the globe.

According to the geographical assessment of steel pipes market Asia-Pacific region accounted for largest market share of 53.1% in 2017. Major users of steel products are China, Japan and India owing to application of steel pipes in construction projects.

Download Exclusive Sample Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-steel-pipes-market

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, global steel pipes market can be segmented as follows:

By Material

• Carbon Steel

• Alloy Steel

• Stainless Steel

• Tool Steels

By Application

• Transportation

• Hydraulics

• Building Structures

• Sanitation

By End-User

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Construction Industry

• Automotive Industry

• Energy Sector

• Food Processing Industry

• Chemical Industry

• Healthcare Industry

• Others (Residential, Etc.)

Based on Geography

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

On the basis of End-user, oil and gas industry such contributed highest with a market share of 47.3% in 2017 of global steel pipes market. Oil and gas companies in order to improve the production output, existing oilfields are again explored and the unconventional resources are facilitated for production. Thus, the oil and gas companies have increased their investments to increase the productivity and reducing the cost of natural gas on the back of growth in natural gas generator market.

On the other hand, other major end user of steel pipes market is construction industry which is bolstering on the basis of advancements in global construction equipment market. The infrastructural development is another important aspect in application of steel pipes used for structure building requirements like pipe bollards and hand rails.

Browse Full Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/global-steel-pipes-market

“Global Steel Pipes Market Outlook 2025” contains detailed overview of the global Steel Pipes market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by material type, by applications and by end users.

This industry research report is a comprehensive synopsis of the industry growth drivers, Y-O-Y analysis, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Arcelor Mittal, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Tata Iron and Steel, Jindal Vijaynagar Steel (JVSL), Essar Steel and Ispat Industries, American Cast Iron Pipe Company etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the global steel pipes market trends along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players, new players and other stakeholders searching for the business scope to align their market essential strategies according to the emerging trends of the industry.