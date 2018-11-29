High Mobility Materials Market: Structure And Overview Of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

Global High Mobility Materials Market: Introduction

High mobility materials are materials whose carrier mobility is very high. Carrier mobility includes both electrons and holes mobility. The conductivity of high mobility materials can be varied, which makes them ideal for use in electronic devices such as transistors, sensors, membranes, solar cells, bio medicines, automobile components, and semiconductors. The most popular high mobility material is graphene, which is used in the form of grapheme-based electrodes. Besides graphene, there are other materials such as germanium, indium gallium arsenide, silicon-germanium, gallium arsenide, and indium arsenide that are used as high conductor materials. The characteristics of these materials include zero-overlap semimetal (with both holes and electrons as charge carriers), very high electrical conductivity, inherent strength, high thermal conductivity, and optical absorption.

Global High Mobility Materials Market: Overview

Based on application, the high mobility materials market can be classified into lightweight, thin, flexible, electric & photonic circuits, and solar cells. High mobility materials are significantly used in solar cell technology. In solar cells, graphene is used as grapheme-based polymer for its extremely high electrical conductivity, which enables the conversion of solar energy to electricity. In terms of end-user industry, the high mobility materials market can be categorized into electronics & semiconductors, medical, chemical, and industrial.

Global High Mobility Materials Market: Trends and Development

High mobility materials market have fuelled a technological revolution. High mobility materials can be used to make mobile electric generators powered by hydrogen extracted from the air. Water crises can be resolved through the use of graphene membranes in the desalination process. The membranes are big enough to let water through, but small enough to filter out the salt. In the electronics industry, high mobility materials have the potential to replace old technologies that use silicon. High mobility materials enable the production of very thin flexible touchscreens that are virtually unbreakable.

Global High Mobility Materials Market: Regional Outlook

The global high mobility materials market is estimated to expand at a rapid pace, with Asia Pacific leading the growth. Asia Pacific has a robust electronics & semiconductor industry concentrated in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Therefore, the high mobility materials market in the region is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. North America and Europe are major consumers of high mobility materials. Demand for high mobility materials market in these regions is expected to increase moderately in the near future. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to account for minimal demand for high mobility materials.