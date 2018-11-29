Internet Radio Market 2018-2023: Key Findings, Regional Study, Global Trends, Industry Growth, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Scenario:

In internet radio market, digitization and mobility is one of significant factor driving the market. Internet radio has become an important distribution channel for music industry and is boosting the market for advertiser by becoming important marketing channel. According to the study, the subscription and advertising service contributes largest revenue to the internet radio market. Growing integration in home audio system and rising usage of internet connected device is boosting the market. Mobile is an important driver of the internet radio market.

Mobile is one of the most commonly used device for listening to internet radio and due to its compact size it can be carried anywhere and provide easy accessibility to online radio. The upcoming trends boosting the internet radio market includes increase in percentage of people listening to radio and consumer audio listening habits. The increase in effectiveness of online advertising through internet radio channel is boosting the market.

The Internet Radio Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 4 Billion by 2023, at 18% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of internet radio market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the internet radio market owing to major internet radio service providers present in the region followed by Europe.

Asia-Pacific region is fastest growing region in the internet radio market owing to increased internet usage in residential and commercial sector and emergence of major players from the region in the music streaming industry.

Study Objectives of Internet Radio Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the internet radio market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the internet radio market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of software media player, audio format, device support and advertiser type.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the internet radio market.

Segments:

The segmentation on the basis of software media player includes, iTunes, windows media player, winamp, spider player and others. ITunes media player enable users by providing huge internet radio station and provides users with thousands of streaming music channel.

It allows users to automatically generate music playlist through direct input and data collected on music preference. Spider media player offers users with multiple options to find, play and record internet radio streams.

