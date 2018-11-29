Kidswear Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry Trends, Supply Demand, Forecast and Sales to 2025

29 November 2018 – Kidswear Market is one of the most rapidly emerging markets being stronger as compared to both men and women wear market. Parents are increasingly looking for stylish and fashionable designs. Brands are also offering children’s apparel that is similar in style of adult’s clothing. Brands originally focused on the older kids segment has shifted emphasis to the baby wear segment. An increasing number of children’s wear brands have built a digital and mobile presence; they are also progressively engaging customers through social media. Increasing numbers of retailers are exploring O2O initiatives.

As children rapidly grow too big for clothes and therefore the purchase of new children’s clothing is a necessity, whereas adults can delay the purchase of new clothes for themselves. Hence, the market is growing at a fast pace. There exist various factors which are expected to boost the demand of global kidswear market over the next few years. The rise in high income, as well as increase in the overall disposable incomes, are estimated to provide benefit to the global market growth. The increase in the population of working women aids in increasing the disposable incomes. The rising purchasing power of the consumers in the emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan will strengthen the sale of global kidswear market in the near future. This rise in the sale of kidswear apparels will increase the growth of the market.

The increased accessibility of a varied range of merchandises and brands and development in the wealthy population are increasing the occasions for development in this market in future. Adding to this, the quick development in the organized retail segment in the developing nations has also added to the penetration of a wide array of kids’ brands and merchandisers. This rise in the retail of kids apparels will fuel the market for kidswear over the next few years. Asia-Pacific accounted for the maximum demand for the global kidswear market in the recent past. Growing population along with rapid industrialization and increasing disposable incomes in countries such as India, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Japan, and Malaysia are estimated to benefit the regional market growth. North America and Europe are also expected to observe huge growth in the future.

Initiatives taken by the government in the end-use industries are anticipated to provide significant gains in both the regions. The key market players in the global kidswear industry are investing heavily in the research & development activities. These players are introducing new innovative strategies for marketing as well as new product developments. Through these, strategies, they are trying to gain a competitive advantage over the other market players in the industry. The major companies operating in the market include United Colors of Benetton, Carter’s, Disney, Gap, The Children’s Place, Gini & Jony, American Apparel, Cotton On, Dolce & Gabbana, Giordano International, Levi Strauss, Ralph Lauren, VF, Wovenplay, Balabala, Diesel, DKNY, Kering, Mothercare, and Tinycottons.

The industry overview includes kidswear definition, application, classification, industry chain structure, industry policy analysis, industry overview, and industry news analysis. The kidswear market analysis includes market development history, product and technology developments, competitive landscape analysis, key countries development status, market development trend, and market comparison analysis. Kidswear technical data and manufacturing plants analysis includes capacity and commercial production date, manufacturing plants distribution, and research & development status and technology sources. Kidswear manufacturing process and cost structure include product specifications, manufacturing process analysis, cost structure analysis, and price cost gross analysis. Kidswear industry productions supply sales demand market status and forecast includes capacity production overview, demand overview, market share analysis, export-import consumption, supply demand and shortage, and cost price production value gross margin.

