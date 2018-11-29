Live An Active Lifestyle With The Best External Catheters

Men suffering from the problem of urinary incontinence suffer through pain and sometimes embarrassment. There is a solution to the problem, as the Gee Whiz condom catheter is now available. Gee Whiz condom catheters are one of a kind and designed in a unique way to give both comfort and freedom to men suffering from urinary incontinence. Men can now say goodbye to adult diapers, absorbers, and other condom catheters, as the Gee Whiz condom catheter is one of the best options available, and at a completely fair price. The quality of the condom catheter and the price at which it is offered makes it the perfect choice among buyers. To learn more about the Gee Whiz condom catheter and its specifications, take a look at the website urinedevice.com

A male external catheter, also known as an external catheter or catheter condom, is far better than using invasive catheters. The Gee Whiz condom catheter is so simple to use, as men can wear it under clothing, and no one will ever know you are wearing it. This product can be used to overcome specific medical conditions and prevent accidents or problems if it is difficult to find a bathroom, especially in case of an emergency.

Some of the features worth mentioning about a Gee Whiz condom catheter, and that make it one of the best external catheters, include its use for both circumcised and non-circumcised patients, it is non-irritating, non-prescription, has better catheter retention, is 100% silicone which helps support urine flow, it eliminates the urine odor, and there is no need for adhesives and clamps. These features make the Gee Whiz male external catheter perfect for use amongst men.

GeeWhiz can be used for 24 hours, while the leg bag can be used for 15 days, though it requires cleaning every day in order to maintain hygiene. Using this product not only builds confidence in men but also encourages them to live an active lifestyle with full freedom.

Visit the website for specific details and know that Gee Whiz comes in three different sizes. Information about the products and pricing can be found online. To shop, visit their site at www.urinedevice.com

Contact Us:

Gee Whiz

The RELIABLE condom catheter

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM PST (California), USA

website: https://www.urinedevice.com/