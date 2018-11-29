Milk Powder Market Outlook, Production Capacity and Cost Structure Analysis till 2025

29th November 2018 – Global Milk Powder Market is segmented on the basis of Type as Dry Whey Products, Dry Buttermilk, Dry Whole Milk, Dry Dairy Blends, and Nonfat Dry Milk. The dehydrated form of milk that is derived via the process of evaporation is called milk powder. It is said that prior to the process of drying, the pasteurized milk is firstly normalized and pre-concentrated.

According to the present scenario, there has been a shift in the consumers’ preference from fresh milk to milk powder and that has in turn lead to the augmentation in the acceptance of the milk powder across the globe and it has attained a major share in the dairy products sector. Bakeries, confectioneries, infant formula, sports and nutrition foods are among some of the applications where milk powders are extensively used in the milk powder market. Milk powders encompassed skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder and dairy whiteners. The most striking part attached with this milk powder is that it offers improved shelf life because of the less moisture content in it and this particular property enables it to outshine other dairy products.

The main objective behind producing the dried milk is to raise the shelf life so that it can be stored at room temperature and to lessen up the transportation and storage costs attached with it. The prominent factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include increase in the disposable income of population living in developing countries and rising adoption of the product as a substitute to milk.

The only factors that are acting as major hurdles in the growth of the market include rising concerns for ultra-high temperature milk and implementation of norms and regulations by the government authorities and falling prices and costs of dairy products. All these factors are turning great challenges for the producers. Another restraining factor that is also influencing the growth of the market is the rise in the awareness level regarding UHT milk. Milk Powder Market is segmented on the basis of Application as Nutritional Foods, Infant Formulas, Confectionaries, and Baked Sweet and Savories.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Danone

Nestle

FrieslandCampina

Arla

Vreugdenhil Dairy

Alpen Dairies

California Dairies

DFA

Lactalis

Land O’Lakes

Fonterra

Westland and many others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ordinary Milk Powder

Formula Milk Powder

Culture Milk Powder

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Baby

Old Man

Pregnant Woman

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Milk Powder in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

