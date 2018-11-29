PILAEO and GQ Collaborate for Blazer Display

PILAEO and men’s magazine GQ are collaborating to display high-end blazers in coveted advertorial listing.

Pilaeo and mens luxury fashion & lifestyle magazine GQ are partnering to list exclusive selections of blazers from Pilaeo.com into GQ’s highly coveted advertorial selection over a span of several months, said a source from Pilaeo.

The hand selected section of the magazine will be called “The Fashion Collection” and is scheduled for release from December in GQ Magazines. The fall-winter season was chosen just as GQ rings in it’s highly anticipated 30th anniversary.

Pilaeo will be displaying the collaboration in GQ magazines globally, which is also emphasized on social media and “GQ Shops”, the magazine’s new e-commerce platform. The items will be available for viewing and purchase on Pilaeo.com.

“Pilaeo has ongoing collaborations with several magazines,” a source from the company said. Citing advertising relationships also include Vanity Fair. Collaborating with men’s luxury brands is something familiar to GQ, such as it’s previous partnering with Gilt Group, Inc and Nordstrom. The blazers for men at Pilaeo at located at Pilaeo.com or at www.pilaeo.com/shop-mens/212917212/mens-fashion/blazers-for-men-c-98923982.html

Pilaeo is one of the newest menswear companies that’s expanded its reach to showcase specifically blazers for men to GQ’s luxury lifestyle audience. However it is not the only mens fashion company collaborating with GQ. In November 2018, Hugo Boss launched it’s fall advertorial in the magazine.

http://www.pilaeo.com

