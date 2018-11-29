Silicone Adhesives And Sealants Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2026

Adhesives and sealants have been known since centuries. They are primarily used for bonding of two different substrates. Development in chemicals and polymers technology have brought adhesives and sealants to the next level of industrial solutions. The unique chemicals structure of silicone offers outstanding adhesion properties over other materials. Silicone bonds can resist great stress, pressure and can be stable over extreme temperature conditions. Due to its versatility, silicone adhesives and sealants deliver reliable and long lasting adhesion to different substrates ranging from glass, metals and plastics. Silicone adhesives and sealants offer unparalleled flexibility, resistance to extreme temperatures, durability, outstanding performance and making it suitable for various applications in electronics, aerospace, construction, automotive and healthcare industry.

Various types of silicone adhesives and sealants are available in the market such as one component, two component and UV cured adhesives, which differs on the basis of their functioning and benefits. One component adhesives are more convenient as no mixing is required and it has the ability to cure at normal temperature. While the two component adhesives require mixing and it can cure in thicker parts as compared to one component adhesives. UV cured adhesives use electronic beam for curing without any excessive heat generation. Silicones have unique properties over other adhesives such as temperature stability at high temperature and offers elasticity at low temperature. In addition, silicone has moisture resistance and it is chemically inert which makes silicone adhesives and sealants suitable for many industrial applications.

Silicone material retains its properties over long period and gives excellent performance as compare to other materials due to strength and flexibility. The unique properties of silicone adhesives and sealants make it suitable for various applications such as sealing wires in electronics, structural glazing of façade in construction and medical tapes in healthcare industry. The ability to resist chemicals and water, they have been used for sealing engines and gaskets in the automotive industry.

Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmentation

The global silicone adhesives and sealants market can be segmented on the basis of type, composition and end-use

Based on the type, global silicone adhesives and sealants market can be segmented into

One Component

Two Component

UV Cured

Based on the composition, global silicone adhesives and sealants market can be segmented into

Alkoxy Silicones

Acetic Silicones

Oximinics Silicones

Amino Silicones

Based on the end-use, global silicone adhesives and sealants market can be segmented into

Construction

Automotive

Marine & Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Packaging

Other End Use Industries

Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market Dynamics

Rising use of UV curing technology and thermosets in the manufacturing of product is expected to enhance production speed, improve scratch resistance and provides superior bonding, which in turn is expected to emerge as the most significant growth driver for global silicone adhesives and sealants market over the forecast period. Further, growing demand of adhesives in the construction industry owing to their various physical and chemical properties as compared to other sealants including polysulfide, acrylic and polyurethane is expected to fuel the demand of silicone adhesives and sealants and thus driving the global silicone adhesives & sealants market.

Silicone adhesives and sealants market is growing with faster pace and trend is likely to continue for the next decade. Asia-Pacific, the largest market for silicone adhesives and sealants is the main contributor for the growth of this market. However, volatile organic compound in silicone adhesives and sealants and rising consumer awareness for environmental safety is expected to restrain the growth of silicone adhesives and sealants. This limits the growth of global silicone adhesives and sealants market.

Silicone Adhesives and Sealants MarketParticipants

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global silicone adhesives and sealants market include 3M, Henkel Corporation, ALSTONE, Mc Coy Soudal, Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive, Aerol Formulations Private Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, MASTERBOND, AVERY DENNISON, Sika AG, ACC Silicones Ltd., American Sealants, Inc., Novagard Solutions, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION. Companies are largely focusing on product innovation for providing exceptional performance of the silicone adhesives and sealants.