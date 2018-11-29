Telehealth Market Key Manufactures Shares, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Telehealth is the remote diagnosis and treatment of patient that is used to deliver the virtual medical and health support, and education services. It is used in various specialty such as dentistry, counseling, home health, chronic disease monitoring & management, disaster management, and professional education.

The global telehealth market is presumed to register 29.8 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Telemedicine or telehealth is a mode of delivering health care services to patients with the help of communication technologies. This facilitates treatment, diagnosis, education care management, consultation, and others. It acts as a bridge to improve the relationship between a patient and a health care provider and also improves patient satisfaction and behavioral changes by offering healthcare treatment and guidance.

Global Telehealth Market: Segmental Analysis

The global telehealth market has been segmented on the basis of types, components, end-users, and region.

By mode of component, the global telehealth market has been segmented into software, hardware, services, and others. Among these, the hardware component is further sub-segmented into medical devices, monitors, and others. Monitors are sub-segmented into blood pressure monitors, ECG monitors, blood glucose monitors, and others. Among these, the services segment is presumed to command the largest market share owing to growing adoption of remote monitoring solutions by patients dwelling in remote rural areas and technological advancements in telecommunication.

By mode of type, the global telehealth market has been segmented into on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based.

By mode of end-users, the global telehealth market has been segmented into pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the telehealth market span across regions namely, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among all the regions, America is presumed to dominate the global market due to the presence of a huge patient population suffering from chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes. Also, the presence of huge geriatric population is impacting the market positively. The United States has been the first choice for deployment of telehealth solutions due to technological advancements and established healthcare systems.

Europe is considered to hold the second position in the global market during the assessment period. Germany is likely to dominate the connected healthcare deployments in this region with varied solutions being offered and services delivered through messages and applications.

While Asia Pacific has the fastest market growth owing to the presence of rapidly developing countries such as India and China, the Middle East and Africa is considered to hold the least market share. Huge development opportunities and constantly developing healthcare infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region is likely to propel the market growth.

Industry News

October 5, 2018: The U.S. Senate has passed a bipartisan bill with a 98-1 vote to fight against the opioid crisis. Provisions in the law, which President Donald J. Trump is expected to sign, will remove significant barriers to treating opioid addicts via telehealth.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global market are InTouch Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Care Innovations LLC. (U.S.), GlobalMedia Group LLC (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.K.), AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), and Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (U.S.)

