Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2018 Received Rapid Boost in Global Industry by Forecast To 2023

Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market 2018

Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Water and wastewater treatment equipment Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

The demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment is growing significantly, over the years. Various industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, power, metal & mining, semiconductors, textiles, and oil & gas, call for the usage of clean water and therefore drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The other factors contributing growth in the market are stringent government emission regulations and increasing urbanization. The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market is expected to experience opportunities during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing scope for operations & maintenance, and growth in emerging economies. The growing population, technological developments, rapid urbanization, and growth in infrastructure have augmented the growth of these equipment in the emerging markets.

Global Water and wastewater treatment equipment market Information by Treatment Type (Membrane Separation, Disinfection, Sludge treatment and Others), By Application (Municipal and Industrial) And Region – Forecast To 2023

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 51.25 Billion in 2016 to USD 73.25 Billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period.

The Key Players of Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Include:

GE Water & Process Technologies (U.S.), Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.), Veolia Water Technologies (France), WPL Limited (U.K.), Fluence Corporation Limited (U.S.), Napier Reid Ltd. (Canada), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland) and Corix Water System (Canada).

Market Highlights:

With the increasing concerns about the health risks and environmental impact of the biological contaminants, chemicals, and disinfection byproducts in the supply of water and wastewater, the governments of various countries have introduced various emission regulations, which are fuelling the demand of water and wastewater treatment equipment. The increase in disposable income, changing lifestyle, and increasing health awareness, simultaneously shift in the focus towards the consumption and usage of clean water in urban areas, are all driving the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Water and wastewater treatment equipment market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Water and wastewater treatment equipment market by its treatment type, application and region.

Regional Analysis:

Amongst all regions, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR and accounts for the largest market share of 33.50% in 2016. In the Asia-Pacific region, developing countries such as China and India are the biggest consumers of water due to population growth and rapid industrialization. The disposal of wastewater from the industries, is driving the need for rapid adoption of water and wastewater treatment equipment. In the countries of Japan and South Korea, strict rules and regulations have been imposed by the government, which are further contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

