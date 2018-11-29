X-ray Tubes Market Growth, Capacity, Scope, Revenue, Key-Players, and Forecast until 2026

X-ray tube is an air evacuated vacuum tube that converts electrical energy to produce other forms of radiation including x-rays which are used for imaging purposes. The x-ray tube consists of different parts and elements which includes two basic and principle elements: a cathode and an anode. The cathode provides source of electrons that are received by the anode, to produce and release x-rays. Other elements of an x-ray tube include an air evacuated vacuum tube also known as the envelop, tube housing, a rotor, an induction motor, and other components such as cooling oil and expansion bellows. Envelop is an important component of the x-ray tube, which contains the cathode and the anode to produce an x-rays. The anode is a major component which produces x-rays, apart from dissipating the heat produced in the process.

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer and cardiovascular is driving health care reforms to increase emphasis on early diagnosis of diseases. This, in turn, is increasing demand for and subsequent increasing in the number of diagnostic tests performed each year globally. This propelled the x-ray tubes market in 2017. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were around 9 million computed tomography scans performed globally in 1980. Rise in demand for diagnostic tests, coupled with introduction of new and advanced products and technologies in the market such as computed tomography (CT) imaging increased the number of CT scans. Nearly 80 million scans were performed in the U.S. alone, in 2015. Technological advancements in the x-ray tubes, along with new and advanced imaging techniques based on x-rays are being introduced in the global market. These are expected to drive the global x-ray tubes market during the forecast period. However, rise in concerns about x-ray radiation exposures leading to cancer, is leading to the development and adoption of newer and safer techniques of imaging. This is likely to restrain the global x-ray tubes market during the forecast period.

The global x-ray tubes market is segmented on the basis of product type, component, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the global market is bifurcated into cathode-based x-ray tubes and anode-based x-ray tubes. The cathode based x-ray tubes segmented is further divided into cold cathode tubes (also called as Crookes tube), and hot cathode tubes. The anode-based x-ray tubes segment is segregated into stationary anode x-ray tubes, rotating anode x-ray tubes, and rotating envelop x-ray tubes.

The cathode based x-ray tubes segment dominated the global market in 2017, owing to the efficiency of cold cathode x-ray tubes leading to higher demand for these tubes by end-user. Based on components, the global x-ray tubes market is segmented into cathode, anode, envelop, induction motor, rotor, and others. In terms of end-user, the global x-ray tubes market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Diagnostic imaging centers dominated the global x-ray tubes market, owing to higher number of x-ray scans and CT scans being performed each year in diagnostic imaging centers.

Based on region, the global x-ray tubes market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global x-ray tubes market in 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026. High awareness and implementation of preventive care and early diagnosis in the region is increasing demand for x-ray tubes in the U.S., and Canada. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher CAGR from during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global x-ray tubes market include BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., Control-X Medical, Ltd., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., IAE.Sp.A., Micro X-Ray, Varex Imaging Corporation, Lohmann X-Ray, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

