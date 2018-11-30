Godrej Garden City – Lavish Homes At Admirable In Ahmedabad 9810047296

Godrej Properties is working on its new residential project in Ahmedabad which is named as Godrej Garden City It consists of 1, 2, and 3 BHK flats that are lavish and beautifully designed. It offers useful amenities and features to all the residents and homeowners. Ahmedabad has many residential developments that are always in a great demand. This project is under Godrej builder who is famous in India and offers affordable and luxurious housing to all.

The total plot area for this project is 4.20 acres in which 1.2 acres of land are covered by the lush greenery. This signifies that you will be living in a fresh environment that is pollution free and offers you a great feeling of close to nature. This community will have total 772 flats which will be provided with unlimited amenities. These homes will offer you a new experience of living at the best location of Ahmedabad.

The master plan of this beautiful township is created by famous architects who are experienced in drafting and have knowledge of architecture. This township will create a history in India for the best self-sufficient township. Here, you will be provided with everything which you need to live a comfortable and luxurious life. Ample green spaces, fresh air, pollution free zone and conveniently located in Ahmedabad, this property offers 13,000 apartments and villas.

Location

Godrej Garden City is located near to Nirma University on SG Highway in Ahmedabad. It is surrounded by reputed schools, malls, colleges, entertainment centers, hospitals, playground, office spaces, etc. Its location is 12 KMs always from the Airport and 15 Km from the Railway Station. It takes 4.8 km of distance to reach Nirma Universtiy and 10 KM to reach High Court. If you want to reach hospital then Zydus Hospital is at a distance of 6 km and you can reach to the City Centre within 12 km.

Other Highlights

Own a home in Godrej Green Glades which is the prime choice of most of the property seekers. You cannot imagine such luxurious life which you can avail in these apartments. The City Square Retail is near to this residence where you will find shops for vegetables, milk, grocery, fruits, pharmacy, etc. You can’t stop yourself to enter into the magnificent clubhouse that offers world-class amenities like mini movie theatre, spa, yoga room, cricket ground, skating, volleyball, tennis court, etc.

