Godrej Rejuve – Luxurious Pre Launch Project at Keshav Nagar Pune

Godrej Rejuve is the most awaited and upcoming residential development in Keshav Nagar Pune launched by Godrej Properties. The project is all set to cater to the unique needs of 2, 3 BHK apartments for the buyers. The project has been designed well to redefine the green living concept and will offer unique living to the residents. The project is loaded with seven world-class towers. The interiors of these units are planned well with impressive ventilation and modular kitchen. The total area of this project is 9 acres. The floor space is spread between 683 sq. ft. to 1000 sq. ft. The project is known to have earthquake resistant environments to further add security and value to your living.

All of the bedrooms have tiled flooring. The amenities are modern to adorn the bathrooms and kitchens of the apartments. It is known to have granite countertops in the wash basins to look modern and classy. The bedrooms and living rooms have world-class facilities with split ACs. Godrej Rejuve has a huge range of world-class amenities and facilities which are truly modern and world-class. The project has been equipped with world-class facilities like café, gym, sauna shower and library. Some of the other entertainment avenues in this complex include table tennis, clubhouse, amphitheater, badminton court, swimming pool, ATMs and supermarkets. These projects are known to be well planned in the complex so residents can enjoy quality living.

Godrej Properties has been engineered to make creative and unique magnum opus. Godrej Properties has concocted another project with rich and exclusive way of living. Godrej Rejuve is all set to be launched in the most promising address of Pune and is offering 2BHK and 3BHK flats. It is known to be a multifaceted address and it is known to give world-class apartments. Along with these facilities, you can even make your own heaven and live in your dream homes. Godrej Rejuve Pune is known to offer selective units at Keshav Nagar with plenty of world-class facilities.

This world-class project is known to be the dream project of Godrej Properties in the city of Pune. Each unit is arranged well and is designed to offer ample comfort and privacy to the residents. It has well ventilated and open rooms. The kitchen has been furnished well with modern hardware. The Godrej Rejuve project gives biometric access and home automation amenities to the residents to ensure ample security. The project has 7 high rise towers. The project has world-class on-site amenities like gym, library, cafeteria, sauna shower, Movie Theater, and others.

Godrej Rejuve is positioned at one of the promising locations of the city, Keshav Nagar. It is well located on the banks of Mula Mutha River and the under construction bridge over the river will improve connectivity to Kharadi. It will appreciate the property price in the next few years as the connectivity will further improve. It will also improve proximity to various prominent areas of the city, such as Koregaon Park and Hadapsar.

Godrej Rejuve