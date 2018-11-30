Pipe Fittings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

November 30, 2018 – Global Pipe Fittings Market is segmented on the basis of the material type as steel pipe, copper pipe, aluminum pipe, glass pipe, plastic pipe, and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) pipe. Transportation of any fluidic or gaseous materials employed in special applications is called piping. On the other hand, fittings are said to be the peripheral of pipes that facilitates in regulating and measuring the fluid flow. It is said that piping is a very high performance device that plays a very significant role as a transporting media and has the capability of encountering parameter constraints like high pressure, high temperature, heavy flow and hazardous materials. On the basis of the shape and application, fittings can be segregated as coupling, tee, nipple, valves, elbow, plug, cross, closet-flange, clean out, trap-primers and others.

The prominent factors that are playing a major role in raising the share of the market include augmented population, huge demand for the construction materials and wide scale urbanization. We know that pipes and fittings are basic and crucial for housing. Mere necessity is boosting the level of demand for the market. Due to large scale urbanization, there has been a great upsurge in the drainage requirement with a wide network of connection. Eventually the piping connection has turned more advanced, that has in turn raised the level of demand for pipes and fittings. On the other hand, the trend for rainwater harvesting system is also gaining momentum globally that is in turn boosting the pipe and fitting market to fuel up. The only factor that is acting as a major hurdle in the growth of the market include higher cost of the maintenance as most of the pipes and fittings are installed underground because there are chances of breakdown and failure.

It has been observed that the utilization of synthetic materials for piping is rising widely across the world that aids in overcoming the downsides of copper or aluminum pipes entailing complicated installation process, maintenance issues and many more. PVC pipes can be further segregated as Rigid Polyvinyl chloride (RPVC) and Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC). These type of pipes have gained a wide recognition across the globe and a wide range of applications are attached with it, the reason being it has got its usage in every aspect ranging from household to industrial appliances. Pipe Fittings Market is segmented on the basis of the end users as domestic, commercial and industrial applications. As far as the domestic sector is concerned, pipes and fittings are utilized in sewages, drainage systems, and plumbing.

In addition, industrial sectors employ them for hauling hazardous wastes or chemicals, liquefied natural gas, and industrial affluent. Pipe Fittings Market is segmented on the basis of product type as the Lining Plastic, Internal Coating, Backflow Preventers, and Other. Pipe Fittings Market is segmented on the basis of applications as Chemical industry, Petroleum engineering, Electrical Power project, Pharmaceutical industry, Smelting industry, and others. Pipe Fittings Market is segmented on the basis of geography as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. As far as the geography is concerned, North America is the most dominant region across the globe. It is accounting for the largest share in the market.

