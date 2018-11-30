Sulfuric Acid Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2024

Our latest research report entitled Sulfuric Acid Market (by grades (10%, 29–32%, 62–70%, 78–80% and 98%) and applications (fertilizers, metal processing, phosphates, fibres, hydrofluoric acid, paints and pigments, pulp and paper and othersa)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Sulfuric Acid. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Sulfuric Acid cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Sulfuric Acid growth factors.

The forecast Sulfuric Acid Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Sulfuric Acid on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global sulfuric acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The sulfuric acid plays an import role in chemical industry. Sulfuric acid used as a base acid to form numerous compounds including sulfate salts, pigments and so on. Sulfuric acid is a mineral acid that is colorless and odorless in the nature. The sulfuric acid is made from the chemical reaction of water with the sulfuric oxide by using various process such as contact process, wet sulfuric acid process and so on.

The Sulfuric acid absorb water vapors present in the surrounding environment as it has Hygroscope phenomenon. Sulfuric acid is very acidic in nature so the contact of sulfuric acid is very harmful to skin even if it is in concentrated form. The demand of sulfuric based fertilizers is the primary factor driving the growth of the sulfuric acid market worldwide. Sulfuric acid has the great product portfolio as compared to other chemicals in the world. In addition, increasing use of sulfuric acid in the oil & gas industry as well as in water treatment is contributing to the market growth over the forecast period. However, in the various countries the government is not favorable for the use of sulfuric acid as it is vary dangers in nature. The factors such as unfavorable government policies and the high prices of the raw material acts as a restraint for the market growth of sulfuric acid. Moreover, the rising use of sulfuric acid in the various application is projected to create various opportunities in the upcoming years.

Among the applications, the fertilizers segment accounts for almost 49% of the market share in the total market. The demand of Phosphate Fertilizers is rising vary promptly in the world market as the production of nutrient rich food crop is increasing.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific has the highest market share in the sulfuric acid market. Countries like China and japan are the major countries contributing in the growth of sulfuric acid market in the Asia pacific region. The presence of various flourishing chemical industries and availability of raw materials are the factors boosting the market growth of sulfuric acid in the Asia pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on global sulfuric acid market covers segments such as, grades and applications. On the basis of grades the global sulfuric acid market is categorized into 10%, 29–32%, 62–70%, 78–80% and 98%. On the basis of applications the global sulfuric acid market is categorized into fertilizers, metal processing, phosphates, fibres, hydrofluoric acid, paints and pigments, pulp and paper and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sulfuric acid market such as, BASF SE, DuPont, AkzoNobel N.V, Agrium, Vale Fertilizantes S/A,, Evonik Industries, Chevron and Solvay, Bayer, Praxair, Inc. and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited.

