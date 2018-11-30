Top 12 Finalists from Edify Chess Tournament to play with Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

This unique tournament final will be held on 8th December 2018

Seven finalists have been selected from a unique chess tournament organised by Edify International School in association with Pune District Chess Association and the additional 5 will be selected from The Government Schools. All these 12 finalists will play with Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand on 8th December 2018 at Edify International School, Hinjawadi, Pune.

This was the unique chess tournament for school student aged between 5 and 16 years. The preliminary rounds were held on November 17- 18, 2018, which witnessed around 486 participants from Pune. The top seven finalists selected for the finale are; Advait Patil, Kashish Jain, Shivraj Pingle, Jail Digambar, Nirgun Keval, Prem Mhetre, and Sahil Dhobale. Additional five will be selecting from the Government Schools. The top finalists will now get an opportunity to play against Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand in a 1: 12 match at EISP campus.

Ms. Priya Anand, Head of School said, “This will be the most unique opportunity for students of Pune as it gives them an experience to play with the Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. Huge thanks to everyone who participated in this event. It was an exhilarating experience to compete with fellow competitors. Kudos to all the participants and we look forward to meeting all of them on the final event on Saturday, December 8th, 2018.”

The final event and the prize distribution ceremony will be held on the same day between 11.00 am – 1.00 pm. We at Edify International School Pune believe that a sport is the greatest teacher in developing the values of camaraderie, humility and teamwork.