Tru-Form Plastics Names John Michael Hoffman Director of Innovation

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – World-class thermoformer Tru-Form Plastics, an InterTrade Industries Company, recently expanded its management team with the addition of John Hoffman in a key organizational role as Director of Innovation. In this position, Hoffman will collaborate with manufacturers on the entire product and package cycle – with an emphasis on cradle-to-cradle design – to develop solutions that meet their evolving needs.

Hoffman comes to Tru-Form Plastics with 24 years of direct experience in thermoforming, focused primarily in the consumer products, medical, electronics and automotive industries. He brings a unique combination of needs-based analysis, creative industrial design and new business development experience to his new role and will be integral in setting and achieving the company’s ever-expanding vision.

“This appointment is a key step in our strategic approach to create competitive differentiation,” said General Manager Tom Cantwell. “John has the perfect blend of experience, enthusiasm and ideas to advance our solution offerings and elevate our position as an industry leader.”

John received a B.S. in Industrial Design from Ohio State University and has completed continuing education classes both in Sustainable Design at Catholic University and in Automotive Design at the College for Creative Studies and at the Art Institute of Chicago.

