Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market (by type(isopthalic, orthopthalic, DCPD), end- use(marine, building and construction, transport, tanks and pipes, artificial stones and electrical)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR). Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) growth factors.

The forecast Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.According to report the global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market covers segments such as type and end- use. The type segments include isopthalic, orthopthalic, DCPD and others. On the basis of end- use the global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market is categorized into marine, building and construction, transport, tanks and pipes, artificial stones and electrical.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market such as, Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd., Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd., Changzhou New Solar Co. Ltd., AOC Resins, CCP Composites, DuPont, Scott Bader Company Ltd., UPC Technology Corp., and Ashland Inc.

