An Online Ticketing Platform For Chartered Air Transportation!

Online ticketing platforms has entered the chartered air transportation industry to reach the customers globally. Though, these online ticketing platforms, customers can book a charter plane according to their convenience. These services are widely available in tier-1 cities and as establishing in tier-2 cities too. BookMyCharters, Flyvictor, Stratajet are some of the online chartered flight booking websites.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE CHARTERED AIR TRANSPORTATION GLOBAL MARKET AT $148 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-third of the market size. The USA was the largest country accounting for nearly one-third of the global chartered air transportation market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, charter jet owner access is usually based on hourly rates. The companies started implementing low rates for longer flying distances. For instance, NetJets recently cut hourly rates for certain cross-country flights by 30 percent and is offering discounts of up to 40 percent on transatlantic flights.

Xojet was the biggest player in the chartered air transportation market, with revenues of $400 million in 2016.

The chartered air transportation market is segmented into Passenger Chartered Air Transportation; Freight Chartered Air Transportation; Other.

Passenger Chartered Air Transportation companies offer non-scheduled air transportation of passengers only by aircraft, at a toll per mile or per hour for the charter of the aircraft. The charter aircraft can be large or small and offer personalized services as compared to scheduled international and domestic aircrafts.

Freight Chartered Air Transportation companies offer non-scheduled air transportation of goods (in bulk only) by aircraft, at a toll per mile or per hour for the charter of the aircraft. The charter aircraft can be large or small and offer personalized services as compared to scheduled international and domestic aircrafts.

Other Chartered Air Transportation companies offer non-scheduled air transportation of goods (in smaller quantities) by aircraft, at a toll per mile or per hour for the charter of the aircraft. The charter aircraft can be large or small and offer personalized services as compared to scheduled international and domestic aircrafts.

