Focus On Advanced Engine Technologies For Transportation Manufacturing

Transport Manufacturing Global Market Size:

The global transportation manufacturing market was valued at around $8 trillion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the transportation manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for over 38% market share. China was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for around 21% market share.

Transport Manufacturing Global Market Overview:

Motor vehicle parts manufacturers are producing engines that offer higher fuel economy and better performance. Efficient combustion engines increase the fuel economy of motor vehicles and also enable motor vehicle manufacturers to meet emission norms of several state and national governments across the world. They are using technologies such as advanced ignition, direct fuel injection, variable valve timing, and advanced transmission to reduce engine size and increase its power. For instance, in December 2016, automotive manufacturer Toyota launched new engines based on its Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) for standard gasoline and hybrid vehicles. TNGA-based motor vehicle engines are expected to offer 20% better fuel economy and 10% better power performance, as compared to Toyota’s existing engines.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transportation-manufacturing-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, motor vehicle parts manufacturers are increasingly using light weight vehicle components to improve fuel efficiency. Light weight vehicle components enable motor vehicle manufacturers to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, thus, lowering the fuel consumption. This improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle while ensuring safety norms are complied. In this regard, automotive parts manufacturers are using advanced composites and high strength metals for producing motor vehicle parts. For instance, in February 2015, automotive engineering and consulting company Ricardo and aerospace composite supplier Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) entered into a partnership to provide light weight vehicle components such as composite body, chassis and other structural components to automobile manufacturers. This partnership includes the use of AEC’s technologies such as 3D composites for providing strength and durability required for motor vehicles.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=339&type=smp

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) was the largest company in the transport manufacturing market, generating revenues of $230.8 billion for the financial year 2016. Toyota’s growth strategy aims to expand its operations globally and operate local production facilities in different parts of the world to reduce transaction risk. As per of the company’s globalization strategy, Toyota has invested in new production plants that will start production in Guangzhou, China in 2017 and in Tianjin, China in 2018. The company is also constructing a manufacturing plant in Mexico that will start production in 2019.

The transport manufacturing market is segmented into motor vehicles manufacturing, motor vehicle parts manufacturing, aircraft and components manufacturing, space, military, and related transport manufacturing, ship and boat building and repairing, and train and components manufacturing.

Motor vehicles manufacturing companies manufacture motorcycles, bicycles, automobiles, light trucks and heavy duty trucks for commercial and personal use.

Motor vehicle parts manufacturing companies manufacture motor vehicle parts including engines. It includes companies manufacturing new motor vehicle parts as well as spare parts.

Aircraft and components manufacturing companies manufacture aircraft, aircraft engine and engine parts and other aircraft parts and auxiliary equipment.

Space, military, & other transportation companies develop prototypes and manufacture military armored vehicles and tanks, guided missiles, space vehicles and related propulsion unit and unit parts.

Ship and boat building and repairing companies operate shipyards and boatyards. Their products include cargo ships, passenger ships, yachts, oil and gas drilling and production platforms, barges, inflatable plastic boats and rowing boats.

Train and Components Manufacturing companies manufacture and rebuilding, gauges, frames and locomotives parts and railroad cars.

Transport Manufacturing Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $8000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $12000 and $16000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company