Acetyls Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Acetyls Market (by applications (food and beverages, furniture, inks, oil &gas, paints, pharmaceuticals, waxes &coatings), products (acetic acid, acetic anhydride, butyl acetate, cellulose acetate, ethyl acetate, vinyl acetate)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Acetyls. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Acetyls cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Acetyls growth factors.

The forecast Acetyls Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Acetyls on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global acetyls market is projected to reach USD x.xx billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 6.7% to 7.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The global acetyls market was sized over USD 22 billion in 2015. The global acetyls market is projected to reach USD x.xx billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 6.7% to 7.2% from 2017 to 2023. The demand for acetic acid in ester solvents and purified terephthalic acid manufacturing industries are driving the growth of global acetyls market. The increase in the consumption of adhesives in some major industries is expected to generate the demand for vinyl acetate monomer. However, the decline in the demand for solvent based adhesives is expected to be a restraint for the acetyls market. Moreover, the growth in use of photovoltaic cells is expected to drive further demand for vinyl acetate monomer. Ethylene vinyl acetate also finds application in the photovoltaic cell industry as adhesive for sticking together glass and the electronic component. The price of the acetic acid in the global market came down significantly over the past couple of years, as the supply was greater than demand. The demand for acetyls in industries such as coatings, dye, food and beverages, paint, and pharmaceuticals boost the growth of acetyls market. The emergence of numerous new applications for acetyls in various end user industries are expected to drive the growth of acetyls market, during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global acetyls market by end user applications, products, and region. The end user applications include food and beverages, furniture, inks, oil & gas, paints, pharmaceuticals, waxes & coatings and others. On the basis of products, the market has been segmented into acetic acid, acetic anhydride, butyl acetate, cellulose acetate, ethyl acetate, ethylene vinyl acetate, monochloroacetic acid, poly vinyl acetate, poly vinyl alcohol, terephthalic acid, vinyl acetate monomer and some others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest as well as the fastest growing acetyls market in the world. The global acetyls market is driven by increase in consumption of acetyls in developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and some others in Asia-Pacific region. Adhesives, automobiles, and electronic industries drive the Asia pacific region with significant demand for the acetyls. China is the largest consumer, producer and exporter of acetic acid in the world. Europe is the second largest acetyls market as there is huge demand acetyls from various chemical industries based in Western Europe. Moreover, the technological collaborations between European universities and acetyl industry are expected to provide new opportunities and growth prospects for global acetyl market during the forecast period. The methanol industry in North America has boosted the requirement of shale gas based acetic acid, as they are less -priced. The technological advancements and collaborations are expected drive the growth of North American market, as the feed stock from certain industries is conducive for acetyls production. The new acetyls industrial units established in Africa are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period. Heavy investments in industries such as automotive, paints and coatings, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals in emerging economies in the rest of the world provide opportunities for major players in the global acetyls market to expand during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include British Petroleum Plc, Celanese Corporation, DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Helm AG, Jubilant Life Sciences, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Saudi International Petrochemical Company, The DOW Chemical Company, and Wacker Chemie AG.

