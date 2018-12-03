Aluminium Capacitors Market Status, Production Capacity and Growth Strategies till 2025

03rd December 2018 – Global Aluminium Capacitors Market is classified on the basis of type, product type, end users, and geography. Electronic capacitors are one of the most widely used forms of electronics components. However, there are many different types of capacitor including electrolytic, ceramic, tantalum, plastic, sliver mica, and many more. An electrolytic capacitor is a type of capacitor that uses an electrolyte to achieve a larger capacitance than other capacitor types. An electrolyte is a liquid or gel containing a high concentration of ions. Electrolytic capacitors can be either wet-electrolyte or solid polymer. They are commonly made of tantalum or aluminum, although other materials may be used.

An aluminum electrolytic capacitor, generally called an electrolytic capacitor (e-cap), is a capacitor whose anode (+) consists of pure aluminum foil with an etched surface, covered with a uniformly very thin barrier layer of insulating aluminium oxide, which functions as a dielectric. The electrolyte, which covers the rough surface of the oxide layer, works as the second electrode. The factors that propel the growth of the Aluminium Capacitors Market include increasing demand and wide range of applications. In addition, aluminium capacitors are very cost effective and able to deliver a larger capacitance per volume than other types of capacitor. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as limited lifetime owing to evaporation. In addition, these capacitors are sensitive to mechanical stress and contamination with halogenates.

Global Aluminium Capacitors Market is classified on the basis of type as non-solid aluminum capacitors, and solid aluminum capacitors. Aluminium Capacitors Market is classified on the basis of product type as SMD Type, lead wire (radial) type, screw type, snap-in type and polymer type. The market is classified on the basis of end users as consumer electronics, industrial electronics and lighting industry, computer and telecommunications related products, new energy and automobile industries and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Murata

KYOCERA

TDK

Samsung Electro

Taiyo yuden

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic

Nichicon

Rubycon Corp

Kemet

Yageo

Vishay and many others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Conductive Polymer Aluminum Solid Capacitors

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Aluminium Capacitors in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

