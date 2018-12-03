Anti-Vibration Mounts Market Industry Trends, Survey, Growth and Forecast to 2027

Anti-Vibration Mounts are specific devices manufactured to absorb vibration caused by machine, vehicles or any other system. These are known by alternate names such as isolation devices and vibration isolation mountings.Anti-vibration mounts are being widely used in automotive industry to improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles. Moreover, the use of anti-vibration mounts provides better safety and comfort in vehicles. There are stringent regulations pertaining to the use of anti-vibration systems in order to reduce noise pollution and improve the safety and efficiency of engineering equipment.

There has been increasing trend of providing customized offerings to the customers. The manufacturers are using this as a product differentiator strategy to win an edge over other players. The use of high temperature and wear resistance polymer materials is projected to increase over the forecast period. These materials provide better resistance to wear and tear and also offer cost effective solutions.

Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market Dynamics

Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market Drivers

The global anti-vibration mounts market is driven by the increasing requirement to improve the efficiency of vehicle and engineering equipment. The heavy machineries and other equipment produce a lot of noise and wear and tear due to vibration when objects are in relative motion. Thus, cause direct or indirect harm to the machinery.

Moreover, the vehicle and the equipment manufacturers manufacture the systems in compliance with the stringent regulations regarding the emission of noise and the efficiency of engineering equipment.

Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market Restraints

One of the major challenges faced by the global anti-vibration mount industry is the significant cost of maintenance. The anti-vibration mounts are subjected to high temperature and pressure, thus, require proper maintenance on timely manner. Some of the specific mounts are priced high, such as for large heat exchangers, thereby, restraining the growth of the market.

Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market Trends

Development of custom-built anti-vibration mounts for specific applications is the evolving trend in the industry. The manufacturers are focusing on providing customised offerings to clients with specific requirements. As the market is highly competitive, the competitors use this as a product differentiator strategy to win an edge over the other players in the market. The offerings are customised in terms of material and design according to application.

Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market Segmentation

On the basis of end-use industry, the global anti-vibration mounts market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Machinery

Marine and Rail

Aerospace

Electrical and electronics

Building and construction

Others

On the basis of product type, the global anti-vibration mounts market can be segmented as:

Suspension mount

Conical mount

Cylindrical mount

Transmission mounts

Bushing mounts

Active spring dampers

Buffers and pads

Cushy mountings

On the basis of material type, the global anti-vibration mounts market can be segmented as:

Metallic

Non metallic Elastomeric Others



On the basis of sales channel, the global anti-vibration mounts market can be segmented as:

OEM

Sales Channel

Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market Regional Outlook

North America is a significant market for global anti-vibration mounts. This is attributed to the stringent regulations in the region regarding the noise in vehicles and machines. Europe is also projected to hold a significant share in the global anti-vibration mounts market. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period owning to the rapidly growing automotive industry in the region. China is also a hub of major end use industries such as machinery, thus, driving the Asia Pacific anti-vibration mounts market. Middle East and Africa is estimated to exhibit sluggish growth over the forecast period. Japan is also projected to hold significant share in the global anti-vibration mounts market.

Global Anti-Vibration Mounts Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global anti-vibration mounts market are, Trelleborg AB, Cummins Power Generation Inc., Advanced Antivibration Components, VibraSystems Inc., ROSTA AG, Hutchinson S.A. and Fibet Rubber Bonding (UK) Ltd, among others.