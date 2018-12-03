Antiretroviral Drugs And Distinguishable Market Demands Globally

Antiretroviral Drugs Market

Retroviruses are a single stranded RNA containing virus. Retrovirus use enzyme called reverse transcriptase to copy their RNA into DNA of the host cell. The retrovirus integrates its viral DNA into DNA of the host cell, which allows the retrovirus to replicate. Retroviruses can cause different outcomes for the infected cell. Retroviruses are capable of inducing autoimmune, immunosuppressive, and neurological illnesses. Some retroviruses, such as the spumaviruses and lentiviruses are capable of directly killing cells.

Antiretroviral drugs are the drugs that acts or inhibit certain process in viral replication and inhibits further worsening of the diseases. Globally antiviral drugs market driven by increased cases of retroviral infections such as especially HIV/AIDS. The higher prevalence of HIV owing to the various factors such as lack of availability of medication for the treatment of HIV infection, promising pipeline drugs, increased funding by the government are expected to grow the antiretroviral drugs market. However, high costs of R & D and strict regulatory procedures are hindering the antiretroviral (ARV) treatment market.

The global antiretroviral drugs market is categorized as under-

1. Drug class

• Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRT’s)

• Non- Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRT’s)

• Protease Inhibitors

• Integrate Inhibitors

• Fusion Inhibitors

• Chemokine Receptor Inhibitors

• Others

2. Route of administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

3. End-users

• Hospital, retail, online pharmacies and others

And lastly on the basis of geographical regions, the global antiretroviral drugs market is divided into five key regions- North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America antiretroviral market is driven by combination drug therapies by key players in this region. Asia Pacific antiviral drugs market expected to be fastest growing due to developing healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness by government and non-government organization for retroviral diseases especially HIV/AIDS. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to be key region owing to availability of large pool of patients with retroviral diseases. However, poor healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness related to retroviral diseases among healthcare professionals expected to hamper market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in the global antiretroviral drugs market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), AstraZeneca plc (U.K.), Modified Polymer Components, Inc. (Bristol-Myers-Squibb) (U.S), Gilead Sciences (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) to name a few. In 2016, ViiV Healthcare (Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline’s joint venture) received U.S. FDA approval to market Selzentry for the treatment of CCR5-tropic HIV-1 infection, in combination with other antiretroviral agents.

Market players are adopting strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaboration with government and non-government organizations to educate the people and increase awareness related to retroviral diseases. Drugs such as Doravirine (Merck & Co.), Fostemsavir (Bristol-Myers Squibb), etc. are pipeline drugs which are expected to grow the Antiretroviral (ARV) treatment market to a significant rate.

