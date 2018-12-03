Antriksh India Group Affordable Residential Projects in Prime Locations

People all around the world are searching for affordable residential and commercial units where they can spend a comfortable and secure life with their family members. Antriksh India Group understands the requirements of the people and constructs quality projects in famous locations that are close to the markets and daily needs of the occupants. Our group is the most recognized real estate giant who has a large amount of experience in the real estate business that counts to over 32 years. In our work, we have delivered over 55 remarkable projects all over the country and many other projects are under construction.

Antriksh Group has started its journey in 1986 and since then we haven’t looked back. We believe in providing top-notch facilities to the occupants which include three-tier security system to protect the family of the residents, 24×7 water supplies, 100% power back up, large and dedicated parking area, swimming pools and playing area for kids. In our long journey, we have always used quality material and provided standard customer service to the occupants. By investing in our project you will make your future secure and provide your family a better place to live.

Antriksh Group Projects has been highly appreciated by the residents and we have given our customers full support and guidance before and after the purchasing of the living spaces. We choose locations that are well-connected to the road links and have close proximity to the educational hubs, hospitals, and transportation. In the long run experience, we have always improved ourselves and used latest and modern facilities in our projects. The design and architecture of our projects are eye-catching and the rates we offer are within the range of the middle-class person.

Media Contact

Web : www.antarikshgroup.com

E-mail : antriikshgroup@gmail.com

Call@: +91-9540-030-600