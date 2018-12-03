Automotive Door Hinges Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017 – 2027

Automotive door hinges are among the basic structural components of an automotive; they support door weight and facilitate operation, i.e. opening and closing movements of doors, tailgates and hoods. Automotive door hinges are generally manufactured using the sheet metal stamping process, which utilizes large capacity presses to manufacture these components. Automotive door hinges are usually manufactured from stainless steel; various grades of steel are selected depending upon the type of the vehicle and area of application. Apart from steel, various other materials are also used in the manufacturing of automotive door hinges, including copper, brass and sometimes bronze, however the application remains limited. The basic and the most crucial requirement of automotive hinges is protection against corrosion.

Automotive door hinges must have good anti-corrosion properties, which in turn ensures long life of hinges and consequently, that of turn doors and gates. Automotive door hinges are usually coated to provide a long lasting finish. They have high operational life and hence, a low replacement rate. The automotive door hinges market is foreseen to witness moderate and steady growth over the forecast period. The market for automotive door hinges is highly fragmented, with unorganized players contributing to a major share of the market

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3498

Global Automotive Door Hinges Market: Market Dynamics

Positive growth of the parent and associated market signifies healthy growth opportunity in the global automotive door hinges market over the forecast period. Parent market growth signifies growth in the global automotive component industry. Furthermore, robustly growing automotive production would be an obvious factor boosting market growth. Particularly, developing nations, such as China and India where automotive production grew between 2-7% over past few years will have significant demand for automotive door hinges. Growing automotive production also signifies that the OEM sales channel will remain a major contributor to market value growth over the forecast period.

One of the challenges poised in the automotive door hinges market is the existing competition in the door hinges market. Unorganized players, i.e. small and medium scale companies hold a major share of the market, hence there is intense price pressure which forces players to cut down their profit margin to survive in the competitive market. Over the forecast period, the market may witness forward or backward integration as a significant trend, i.e. automotive component manufacturers may pursue backward integration by acquiring small players.

Global Automotive Door Hinges Market: Segmentation

The global automotive door hinges market can be segmented by product type, vehicle type and sales channel.

By product type, the automotive door hinges market can be segmented into:

Front & Rear Door Hinges

Tailgate Hinges

Hood Hinges

By vehicle type, the automotive door hinges market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By sales channel, the automotive door hinges market can be segmented into:

OEM Sales

Aftermarket Sales

Global Automotive Door Hinges Market: Region Wise Outlook

By region, the manufacturing of automotive door hinges will be highly concentrated in major automotive hubs. As per some of the industry participants, majority of demand for door hinges is sourced locally and import/export of automotive door hinges remains limited. However, major automotive component manufacturing hubs, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, etc. are expected to account for notable import & export over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant market share in the global automotive door hinges market. Following Asia Pacific, Europe and North America are expected to be the next big markets in terms of demand, with U.S., Germany, Spain, the U.K., and France being major contributors to the market growth, as healthy upsurge in vehicle production is expected. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness marginal growth, owing to limited automotive production.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3498

Global Automotive Door Hinges Market: Market Participants

Examples of market participants identified in the automotive door hinges market include:

Orchid International

Midlake Custom Hinges

Gaoming Ligang Precision Casting Co., Ltd.

Scissor Doors Inc.

Wenzhou Rongan Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Eberhard Manufacturing Company