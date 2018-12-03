Best Bulk SMS Reseller Program To Yield Higher Profits

Enterprises can be the bulk SMS service provider in partnership with MsgClub company to generate huge income by selling SMS services to other customers and needy clients. All our reseller program features related to SMS are user-friendly and we have expert team members to assist everyone regardless of the technical issues that enterprise or businesses may encounter during the experience of our SMS services. We strongly believe that our customer service is one of our sturdy portfolios and we are constantly looking offer better than this.

Bulk SMS Reseller program is the new opportunity to resell our bulk SMS packages to other customers in their own price. Further, we have white-label SMS reseller panel where you can place your own logo, brand name, contact details and much more. At MsgClub let’s help businesses together to reach their goals as we offer the smartest features at our interface or control panel.

For more than 11 years we’re successfully giving our clients excellent quality bulk SMS services along with the superb technical support via live chat, support ticket, and call. Our team always focus on developing new features which add value to the clients business. Enterprises can select the right package that caters their every requirement of their customers and accordingly provide a platform to their users.

Other benefits you can get enjoy by joining your hands as our reseller are-

Excel Plugin

Missed Call Alert

Short Url (Campaign management)

Developer API

Reports & Analytics with details

Google Spreadsheet, Chrome Add-on

Medium and big enterprises have a strong customer base, just partner with MsgClub and provide best mobile marketing solutions. Promote your website, domain name and of course own URL. People who prefer to become a part of the reseller program will get an admin panel which is packed with all features like user balance, DLRs etc.

It’s just simple to become a reseller-

Businesses can get detailed delivery reports and campaign statistics to make future strategies effectively.

Users can access web-based interface from anywhere, anytime with credentials. We provide login history popup once you log in at our interface to make sure the session is started by your IP or not.

Amazing opportunity for recurring income and revenue.

Resellers can have their own company logo, name and contact numbers etc.

We have best bulk SMS reseller plan India for every industry niche. We help in delivering the plethora of SMS services to clients so that their customers can build an effective brand image and customer relationship.

Our scalable API comes in all programmable languages like Php, Java, Asp.net and customer support tools makes SMS marketing simpler for all businesses.