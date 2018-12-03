Bio plastics Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Bio plastics Market (by materials (Bio-PE, Bio- PA, biodegradable polyesters, starch blends, PHA), applications (food services, horticulture, consumer products)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Bio plastics. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Bio plastics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Bio plastics growth factors.

The forecast Bio plastics Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Bio plastics on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. Global bio plastics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.0% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. Bio plastics are plastics in which the carbon is derived from renewable biomass sources such as starch, microbiota and vegetable fats and oils. These plastics can be biodegradable or non-biodegradable. These bio plastics are increasingly used in the industry due to hazardous effects of plastics made up of petro based polymers.

The global bio plastics market is likely to be driven by factors such as increasing prices of raw materials for petro based plastics, bio plastics are eco-friendly, support of government bodies and institutions, however the growth in the market is likely to be hampered by over-dependence on agriculture sources such as vegetable oils and fats and starches. The production of these raw materials is inconsistent due to frequently changing climate conditions.

Segments Covered

The global bio plastics market is segmented on the basis of materials and by applications type. The materials include Bio-PET, Bio-PE, Bio- PA, biodegradable polyesters, PLA & PLA blends, starch blends, PHA and others, while the application types include bottles, food services, agriculture & horticulture, consumer products, automotive and others. Presently, the global bio plastics market is dominated by its applications in bottling followed by other packaging applications.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in report include Evonik Industries, Biome Technologies Plc, Techno Polymer Co. Ltd, Natureworks LLC, BASF SE, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Innovia Films, Novamont SPA, Cardia Bio plastics, Metabolix Inc.

Reports Highlights

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas and focus areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of bio plastics. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the bio plastics that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

