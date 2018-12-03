Dental Tourism Market: Focus on Industry, Growth, Size, Share, Dynamic Research Analysis

The global dental tourism market size is projected to be worth USD 5.83 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 12% driven by the increasing cost of treatment in developed countries and non-availability of insurance cover for dental procedures. It is estimated that nearly 130 million people in US don’t have a health insurance cover. Consequently, there is a significant rise in the number of tourist travelling across the borders for dental treatment. In Europe, apart from expensive implants, the waiting time for an appointment for a dental treatment ranges in between 60 to 90 days. According to NHS, more than 150,000 patients are registered and waiting for various dental procedures in the UK. Most of these patients travel to adjacent countries, preferably Hungary and Spain, for good quality dental treatment, which are inexpensive compared to the cost of dental care within UK. Based on our study, the Europe dental tourism market is estimated to be worth 1.8 billion by 2025 led by Hungary. The leading European destination for dental care accounted for more than 15% of the global dental tourism during the forecast period. Countries like Spain, Turkey, Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia offer picturesque travel destinations and other wellness services as part of their hospitality packages. This is another key motivation for people to choose dental tourism opportunities over local dental treatments.

Request for sample copy of Dental Tourism Market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/21?utm_source=bhagyashri

Owing to the availability of latest medical technologies in developing countries coupled with ease in the rules and regulations for medical visa, including dental treatments, the number of travellers is increasing by an average of 20% year-on-year. In the Asian market, which is popular for medical tourism, associations between the governments and other non-governmental bodies are growing furthering the growth of the Asian dental tourism market. In Thailand, with government support, the development of the country as a popular medical tourism destination is being undertaken with enthusiasm. The prime minister’s special committee, and the ministry of public health have drafted a 2nd strategic plan in order to enhance the growth of Thailand’s health services for international patients. This has created lucrative opportunities for the locals in different hospitality segments along with the healthcare industry.

Similarly, with the increase in globalization and availability of cost-effective air travel, more tourist are preferring to travel across borders to save the cost of dental treatment, which is considerably higher in their home country. Moreover, the increase in awareness among the patients owing to availability of various information portal such as Patient Beyond Borders and various government initiatives to create awareness among the people are the factors playing crucial role in the growth of global dental tourism market. Several governments are undertaking initiatives to attract tourists such as easing the visa process and upgrading their healthcare facilities. For instance, in 2017, the Indian government expanded the scope of e-tourist visa to include short-term medical treatment including dental treatments.

Read more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/dental-tourism-market?utm_source=bhagyashri

People in the developed countries cannot afford the expenditure associated with dental treatments such as oral and maxillofacial surgeries, prosthodontic treatments, crowning, bridging, and other restorative treatments. Very few of the costs associated with a dental treatment are covered by the insurance companies and this makes the patients travel abroad for treatments. Countries in Asia, Middle East & Latin America provide good-quality dental care services at nominal rates and little waiting time in comparison with the developed countries in North America and Western Europe. There are companies, which cater to all-round needs of a dental tourist during their travel. Thus, the increase in number of patients travelling to different nations in order to save the cost of treatment will continue to grow over the forecast period.

Prosthodontic treatment and restorative treatment are the major types of dental treatment chosen by the dental tourist. Restorative treatments include bridges and crowns, dentures and implants and fillings, which are also some of the major cost components for a dental treatment. The most common type of restorative treatment are fillings composed of silver, gold or composite resins. Prosthodontic treatment had the highest share in the market in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.6 % over the forecast period.

Central & South America dominated the global dental tourism market with nearly 150,000 incoming dental tourist from different countries across the globe. Nearly 70 % of the people travelling to Central and South America hailed from North America. The region is expected to be a leader within the global market over the forecast period owing to the fact that nearly 60% of the total global medical tourist belong to North America. On the other hand, Europe which accounted for market share of nearly 30% is likely to witness fastest growth up to 2025 due to growing popularity of Hungary and Poland as a top notch dental tourism destination.

Key segments of the global dental tourism market

Treatment Type Overview, 2013-2025

• Preventive Treatment

• Restorative treatment

• Prosthodontic

• OMS

• Others

Regional Overview, 2013-2025

• Incoming/Host countries

o Europe

 Hungary

 Poland

 Spain

 Turkey

o Asia Pacific

 India

 Malaysia

 Thailand

 South Korea

 Philippines

o The Middle East

 UAE

o Central & South America (CASA)

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Colombia

 Costa Rica

• Outgoing countries

• Incoming/Host countries

o Europe

 Hungary

 Poland

 Spain

 Turkey

o Asia Pacific

 India

 Malaysia

 Thailand

 South Korea

 Philippines

o The Middle East

 UAE

o Central & South America (CASA)

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Colombia

 Costa Rica

• Outgoing countries

o US

o UK

o Germany

o Others

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/21?utm_source=bhagyashri

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414