Eastman: The Best Source For Marble Cutters

23rd November 2018, New Delhi: Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd is a company manufacturing and retailing a wide variety of tools. It features both power tools and hand tools. For instance, it is selling power tools like marble cutters.

More details about the company were highlighted by its top executives in a press meet organized in the city recently.

“We, at Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd are proud to introduce ourselves as high-quality manufacturers set up since 1986. We use Indian and Taiwanese technology to gain high quality and cost-effectiveness. Basically, we deal with manufacturing all kinds of agricultural tools, hand tools, plumbing tools, automotive tools, construction tools, etc. We focus on design, research, engineering, packing, merchandising and quality testing. We are committed to equipping our customers with quality tools. It is our effort to provide vital services to our esteemed customers offering reasonable and competitive prices. We are built by pillars of encouragement offered by our loyal base of customers, both in India and abroad. Our products adhere to international standards and we export to over 40 countries and regions like South America, Central America, Russia, the Middle East, South East Asia, Europe, Africa, etc.,” said an executive.

The company features excellent workmanship including firm quality control, dedicated team of marketing and engineering professionals, products of high quality, adherence to international standards (ANSI, JIS, DIN), timely delivery, customized packing and branding and competitive pricing.

The main categories of products include power tools, hand tools, storage solutions, accessories and OEM toolkits. There are numerous power tools supplied by the company. Their versatility makes them suitable for home applications as well as large construction jobs. In the long run, power tools can help save money and time.

Power tools sold by the company include electric screwdriver and drill, hammer dill, impact drill, grinder, marble cutter, electric saw, electric planer, orbital sander, electric router, heat gun, electric mixer, vacuum cleaner, electric blower and high-pressure washer.

Power tools are prized for their accuracy and efficiency. They do not need manual labour and are mostly powered by electricity, compressed air or gasoline. They suit various applications like fastening, drilling, grinding, cutting, shaping, polishing, routing and sanding. They come in two types: portable or stationary.

Examples are marble cutters. Professional marble cutters are ideal for cutting most kinds of marble and flat stone. Its basic principle is the same as a circular saw for wood. The advantage of a marble cutter online compared to an ordinary tool cutter is that they are handheld and mobile. Also, their base plate permits precise cuts. Marble cutters are typically used with a water connection to cool the saw blade, extending its blade life, reducing dust production and achieving a highly finished cut.

About The Company: Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd (www.eastmanshop.com) is a company manufacturing and retailing a wide variety of tools using Indian and Taiwanese technology. It exports products to over 40 countries worldwide.