Feed Phytogenic Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a, “Feed Phytogenic Market Report, By Type, Function, Livestock and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2025” Feed phytogenic are functional feed additives which are primarily originated from plants. It is also known as PFAs or botanicals that are added to animal diet at a recommended level for improving animal performance.

Feed Phytogenic Market Analysis:

The feed phytogenic market is primarily driven by constant research & development and technological development in the feed industry and growth in cattle population globally.

Moreover, rising focus on health & nutrition of animals, increasing demand for meat and meat products coupled with ban on the antibiotics in various countries are the factors anticipated to fuel the feed phytogenic market during the projected period.

Feed Phytogenic Segmentation Based On:

By Product:

1. Herbs & Spices

2. Essential Oils

3. Oleoresins

By Function:

1. Performance Enhancers

2. Palatability Enhancers

By Livestock:

1. Ruminant

2. Poultry

3. Swine

4. Aquatic Animals

By Geography:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Rest of the World

Leading Partners of Feed Phytogenic Market:

Cargill, Incorporated E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Delacon Biotechnik GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd, Kemin Industries, Inc, Dostofarm GmbH, pancosma, A&A Pharmachem Inc, Phytosynthese, Synthite Industries Ltd, Silvateam S.p.a, NOR-FEED, DOSTOFARM GmbH and among others.

