FTRE to be held on 23rd Dec in more than 200 cities

FTRE is a wonderful platform for all students to know their current Position / Rank at National Level along with Rank Potential Index /Success Potential for JEE Advanced, JEE Main, KVPY, NTSE, NSEJS & Olympiads. It is apparently, an opportunity for students of all levels to tread the road of preparation & achieve their aspired goal.

FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) will be held on 23rd December 2018 in more than 200 cities in India. It will help students to know their chances of success in securing a seat in the IITs & other prestigious engineering colleges and it will also help them in bridging the gap in their preparation for JEE/Other competitive examinations.

“Clearing JEE requires meticulous focused preparations with proper guidance and support. Keeping end goals in mind, although our programs at FIITJEE cater to varied entry levels, we emphasize on early preparation strategy from VI onwards. Even though it is never too late but an early start will reduce the pressure on students. It also helps in optimizing the progressive development of their personality traits, logical thinking, IQ, analytical abilities and examination temperament with in-depth understanding of the concepts” says Mr. R. L. Trikha, Director, FIITJEE.

This exam is open for students presently in class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X & XI (going to class VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI & XII in 2019). For Class XI, it is the battle before JEE Main & JEE Advanced. The test is a crucial mock exercise which will give them a real-time experience of where they stand and what they need to work on further to overcome their shortcomings .The last date to register for the exam is 22nd December 2018 and the registration fee for the exam varies from Rs 200 to Rs 2000 depending upon when you are applying. The registration process is simple and students can register for FTRE through online and offline modes.

Results will be declared from 5th January 2019 onwards and will be available at www.fiitjee-ftre.com .For more information, please visit the nearest FIITJEE Centre or log on to www.fiitjee-ftre.com